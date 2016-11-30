Obituaries — 11-30-16

Leahbeth Hager Mason

Leahbeth Hager Mason, age 60, of Hagers Ferry Road in Denver, died on Monday, November 28, 2016.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2016, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joel Collette and Rev. Phillip Tillman officiating. Burial will follow in Hollybrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Leahbeth was born May 30, 1956, in Gaston County. She was preceded in death by her father, David Jasper Hager. She recently retired from Lincoln County Public Works after 26 years of dedicated service.

She is survived by her life partner, Donald C. Rudisill, Jr; two sons, Cody Mason, and wife Samantha, of Maiden, and Shea Vernon of Stanley; two daughters, Randi M. Wilde, and husband James, of Mt. Holly, and Crystal V. Gambino of Alexis; her mother, Gladys H. Stanley of Largo, Fla.; four brothers, Byron Hager of Rock Hill, S.C., Steve Hager of Lincolnton, and Timothy Hager and Jody Hager, both of Alexis; and three grandchildren, Hannah Slayton, Zoe Gambino, and Ellie Wilde.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Mason family.

Norma Jean Millholland Rufty

Norma Jean Millholland Rufty, 92, of Catawba died November 26, 2016.

A funeral service will be held December 1, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Catawba United Methodist Church. Burial will follow Catawba United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the church.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Rufty family.

Kevin Matthew King

Kevin Matthew King, 27, of Lincolnton died November 26, 2016.

A memorial service will be held today at 10 a.m. at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton. Burial will follow at Maiden City Cemetery. The family received friends November 29, 2016 from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Burke Mortuary in Newton.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the King family.

Larry Ford Ward

Larry Ford Ward, 67, of Shelby died November 27, 2016.

All services will be private.

The West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium of Gastonia is serving the Ward family.

James Rendleman

James Rendleman, 79, of Stanley died on November 27, 2016.

Funeral service will be held on December 2, 2016 at 1 p.m. at Gold Hill Missionary Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service is serving the Rendleman family.