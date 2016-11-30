NC Works Career Center Job Listings ~ Lincoln County

You must currently be registered with NC Works to be referred on any of our jobs. Go to www.ncworks.gov to register or update an existing registration. Job listings for all of North Carolina may also be accessed. Call NC Works Career Center, Lincolnton, 704.735.8035, or come to NC Works Career Center-Lincoln County, 529 N Aspen St., Lincolnton.

CLASS B DELIVERY DRIVER ~ JOB NUMBER 10614309

Loads, secures, transports, delivers, and unloads propane. Maintains records. Requires Class A or B CDL with hazmat and tanker endorsements, at least 1 year driving experience, and HS diploma/GED.

PURCHASING CLERK ~ JOB NUMBER 10617809

Perform various clerical and administrative duties to process purchase orders and related transactions. Duties include: preparing purchase orders, data entry, matching, files maintenance and other similar duties primarily those pertaining to purchasing functions. Requires 1 year experience and HS diploma/GED.

ELECTRICAL ASSEMBLER ~ JOB NUMBER 10613354

Applies electrical theory and related knowledge to test and modify developmental or operational electrical machinery and electrical control equipment and circuitry. Read and interpret electrical diagrams or blueprints. Requires 2 year college certificate; or 2-4 years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Must have 2-4 years of troubleshooting experience on automotive type electrical or electric over hydraulic circuits.

BUILDING INSPECTORS ~ JOB NUMBER 10617231

Conduct plan reviews and building inspections in the enforcement of building codes and ordinances. Reviews new construction plans. Inspects new construction, renovations, and additions. Gathers evidence of code violations. Requires knowledge of state construction codes and laws. Requires HS diploma/GED, 1-2 years’ experience, valid NCDL, and the possession of or ability to obtain the appropriate state certification for the type of inspections conducted.

UTILITY TECHNICIAN LABORER ~ JOB NUMBER 10615076

Performs day to day duties associated with the repair and upgrade of water distribution and wastewater collection systems, customer service issues, and housekeeping at water and wastewater facilities. Requires a valid driver’s license and the ability to obtain a CDL within 90 days of hire.

TALENT DEVELOPMENT CONSULTANT ~ JOB NUMBER 10611863

Assists program participants in developing vocational goals reflective of their skills, capabilities and interests. Manages participant progress towards achieving goals by creating and updating plans. Meets with participants; maintains case notes and related records. Requires Bachelor’s degree in related field or a satisfactory equivalent of education and experience.

CERTIFIED POLICE OFFICER ~ JOB NUMBER 10615923

Perform routine law enforcement work including patrolling the city, responding to service calls, and performing routine investigations. Must obtain Basic Law Enforcement Certification as a law enforcement officer by the NC Criminal Justice Education & Training Standards Commission. Must be able to obtain and maintain DCI certification within 1 year. Requires valid NCDL.

TAX RETURN PREPARER ~ JOB NUMBER 10615999

Prepare and assemble individual federal and state income tax returns. Basic computer skills and bookkeeping skills, such as compiling records and receipts, are required. Experience with Drake tax software a plus. Requires HS diploma/GED and 2 years’ experience.

TREATMENT PLANT OPERATOR ~ JOB NUMBER 10613384

Performs journey level mechanical maintenance work in the operation, maintenance, and repair of heavy duty and specialized equipment in the Distribution and Collection lift stations. Will maintain a variety of pumps, motors and other equipment requiring specialized skills in mechanical and plumbing areas. Requires Collection System II Wastewater Certification and the ability to obtain Collection System III Wastewater Certification.

MECHANICAL MAINTAINER ~ JOB NUMBER 10610085

Perform technical and skilled operational, laboratory, and maintenance work of the municipal wastewater treatment plant. Will inspect operations, enter readings into records, take samples and perform required tests, document and/or repair malfunctions, and perform related plant work. Requires HS diploma/GED, valid NCDL, and must be certified at the Wastewater Operator I level or have ability to obtain within 24 months of hiring.