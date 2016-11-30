Ministries give jobs to people in Haiti, Thailand

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Volunteers from Lincoln County are helping to provide jobs to men and women in some of the poorest areas of the world.

Mowi Beads, a nonprofit ministry, was started by Carolyn Hatten to help people in Mowi, Haiti. Currently they are employing 26 beaders making beads out of recycled paper, such as colored pages from magazines.

“We were living in Mowi from 2012 to 2014 and started the program in 2013 with women who were homeless,” Hatten said. “We knew a Haitian woman who knew how to make beads out of paper so we had her train our first 12 women. We were trying to find a way to help these women pay their own rent.”

The ministry offers a savings program where the women can opt to have some of their salary be set aside to pay rent, which is paid annually.

“For them to come up with their whole rent for the year, which might just be $250, is almost impossible because they are always in crisis,” Hatten said. “If their kids have eaten today, then their sister’s kids have not – that’s how desperate it is all the time for them.”

The first 12 women in the program have been able to pay their own rent for two years in a row now, according to Hatten. The ministry buys $900 worth of beads every month and they are brought back to the United States and made into jewelry, headbands and Christmas ornaments by volunteers. The creations are sold at craft shows, home parties, church groups and online.

“The volunteers are a big part of the program,” Hatten said. “We couldn’t continue what we are doing without them.”

Haiti is a third-world country and the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, according to Hatten. There is 70- to 80-percent unemployment and the average Haitian lives on about $2 a day.

“Providing reliable income is a huge ministry for them,” she said. “The average beader makes about $60 a month which is not enough to completely live on but it makes a difference on whether or not their kids have enough food to eat.”

For more information on Mowi Beads, visit www.mowibeads.com or contact Hatten at (704) 576-0278 or by email at hi@mowibeads.com.

Another ministry, Napada Handicrafts, was started in 2008 by New City Fellowship Church in Bangkok, Thailand to serve the women who live on the outskirts of Bangkok.

“When we started to work with the ladies there, we learned that some of them had some sewing skills,” Mary Randolph said. “So they started making handbags and we decided to send them to American to help support the women and their children.”

The handbags are unique and made from cloth sourced in Thailand, according to Randolph who stayed in Thailand for five years overseeing the program. Once business expenses, such as taxes, are paid, most of the proceeds go back to the sewers in Thailand who are paid a regular wage for their work.

“It’s our goal to pay them a fair wage,” Randolph said. “We want to train them so that if they want to go out and get a job in a factory it’s their choice but we want to try to keep them out of the red light district.”

In Thailand, the women live in very poor conditions in structures similar to a lean-to, according to Randolph. Most of them do not have any skills or formal education. They have to pay tuition and buy uniforms for their children to go to school and the men will often walk out on the families and leave the wife to support the children. Most of the women that Napada employs are single mothers.

For more information on Napada handbags visit http://www.napadathailand.com or contact Randolph at info@napadathailand.com.

Image courtesy of Contributed