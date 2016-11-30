Local youth competing in club soccer playoffs
Zachary Zagorski of Lincolnton is a member of the Gaston United Soccer Club U13 boys team that has qualified for the Region 3 playoffs. The team earned the playoff berth by picking up a 1-1 tie in their final game over the weekend against a strong Charlotte Soccer Academy of Huntersville team, giving them a top three finish in open division play. The U13 squad is just the second Gaston United team to reach Region 3 play in its 26-year history, and will now compete against teams from across the southeast United States. Zachary, the son of Meredith Shuford, has played with Coach John Kelly’s team since he was six years old. He was a member of the Lincolnton Middle School team that recently won the Tri-County Conference championship, and has been a key member of his club team. Zachary is the grandson of Marty and Judy Shuford of Lincolnton.
Image courtesy of Contributed
