Local players recognized in playoff wins

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The Mustangs and the Wolves picked up second round wins in their respective brackets last Friday night.

East Lincoln defeated West Caldwell in a rematch of an SD-7 game played last month, and Lincolnton scored on every offensive possession that time allowed in their win over Eastern Randolph.

In those wins, many players had standout performances that helped their teams advance to this week’s third round. Here are a few of Friday night’s top players.

Trevor Childers continues to be the workhorse in the Mustangs backfield. Against West Caldwell, the senior had 25 carries for 148 yards and a touchdown, helping East Lincoln put 34 points on the scoreboard against a good Warrior defense. In the Mustangs first two playoff games, Childers has carried the ball 50 times for 299 yards and six scores.

The East Lincoln defense played one of their better games, holding West Caldwell to just 14 points.

Dalton Salerno recorded 12 tackles from his linebacker position. The senior had one tackle for loss and a sack of Warrior quarterback Titus Tucker.

Defensive lineman Ryan Matz also played well for the Mustangs. The junior had 7 tackles, including 3 for a loss, and a sack.

East Lincoln travels to Monroe this Friday to take on the defending 2AA state champion Redhawks.

For Lincolnton, it was a good overall effort by the offense that put 68 points on the scoreboard against Eastern Randolph.

Xavier McClain had another huge night from his running back position, picking up 246 yards on 26 carries. The senior scored four rushing touchdowns to help lead the Wolves into the third round.

Cordel Littlejohn once again threw the football well for Lincolnton. The junior was 15 for 20 for 297 yards and four touchdowns. Littlejohn broke Zack Gibson’s school record for single-season yardage (3,153) and touchdown passes in a season (41).

On defense, Parker Gaines had a solid performance from his defensive line position. The junior recorded 8 tackles, and had a sack of Eastern Randolph quarterback Tyrese Austin.

Others: Marcus Graham, QB, East Lincoln ran for 58 yards and two touchdowns in the Mustangs win over West Caldwell. Jalen Frazier, KR, East Lincoln had a 72 yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter that gave the Mustangs the lead for good against West Caldwell. Frazier’s return came right after a Warrior touchdown tied the game at seven all.

Jacob Davis, LB, Lincolnton had 8 tackles for the Wolves, and Langdon Givens, DB, Lincolnton picked off two Eastern Randolph passes.

Sage Surratt, WR, Lincolnton caught 10 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolves, leaving him just one career touchdown short of the state record.