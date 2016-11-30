Lincolnton man’s instrument collection spans globe

Rick Ramseur could have a very interesting concert at his home, if he ever has the desire to do so. He’s been collecting musical instruments for much of his life and, for the past 35 years, has been collecting instruments from all over the world. Today, he has approximately 38 drums, 43 stringed instruments, not counting pianos, and another 45-50 percussion instruments in his collection. He said he doesn’t know how to play them all, but he knows their history and what they all sound like when they’re played.

Music is in Ramseur’s DNA. It all began when he was six years old and his grandmother gave him a Slingerland snare drum. Ramseur’s dad played in the Sunnyland Serenaders in the 1930’s and his mother was a music major. The Ramseur family had their own orchestra. His mother played the piano, his dad the saxophone, his sister played the flute, his brother played the xylophone and he played the drums. They played on variety shows and church basements for several years.

“We grew up with music – it was always playing. Usually it was classical music,” he said. “My brother, at three, had almost perfect rhythm and it didn’t matter what he hit because he looked like he knew what he was doing. The xylophone had such a high frequency it all blended in.”

Later on, Ramseur, a Lincolnton resident, learned to play saxophone because his father played it, but he kept adding to his drum collection. In college, he played with the JD’s, a band based in Charlotte.

“This was before beach music was ever called beach music but that’s what we played,” he said. “It was all rhythm and blues, mostly black music. The only white artist on our playlist was Tom Jones with ‘It’s not Unusual.’”

Ramseur went to graduate school in Boone and became interested in mountain music and collected several psalteries and dulcimers. He also has a collection of several different types of banjos, fiddles and guitars that he plays. Ramseur also plays the handsaw, a skill that he learned from his father.

In 1980, he became fascinated by the hammered dulcimer, an instrument that is the precursor to the piano. He wanted to learn to play it so he went to the Omega Institute in Rhinebeck, New York and spent a couple of weeks studying with John McCutcheon, who is known for his skill with the instrument. While he was there, he also took another course in world music, led by Howard Levy, who is one of the top harmonica players in the world, according to Ramseur.

Levy had a large collection of musical instruments that he had acquired from other countries and while Ramseur was in New York he purchased several instruments, which started the collection. After that, whenever he traveled with his wife, Myra, they brought home at least one instrument from whatever country they were in.

“It’s getting to the point where now we are seeking out countries for instruments that we don’t have. You can get anything online but the rule is I have to get the instrument in person,” he said. “The next instruments I want are a kora, a djembe’ and a talking drum from West Africa. Unfortunately, there are some risks to going to West Africa, so who knows if we’ll be able to go or not.”

Ramseur has instruments from countries in Africa and Mongolia, China, Brazil, Greece, Turkey, Cambodia, Ireland, Russia, Israel, Myanmar, Cambodia, Romania and many other countries.

Sometimes having a house full of instruments comes in handy. Ramseur organizes concerts for the Lincoln County Concert Association and one year he lined up McCutcheon to play. The day he was going to perform, Ramseur got a call from McCutcheon upon his arrival to the Charlotte airport, saying that the airline had lost his luggage, which included his hammered dulcimer.

“John asked me if I knew anybody who had a hammered dulcimer,” Ramseur said. “I told him ‘yes, in fact mine is made by the same maker as yours was,’ so the concert was able to go on.”

While Ramseur may not be able to play all of the instruments he has collected, he knows what sounds they make and can identify different songs where artists use one or more of these instruments in their compositions.

“So many people when they hear that I collect instruments ask if I have a hurdy-gurdy and it made me so mad that I ended up buying one,” he said. “Learning to play the hurdy-gurdy is on my to-do list.”

A hurdy-gurdy is a string instrument makes its sound by the player using a hand crank to turn a wheel against the strings.

While he may not play the instruments, they are great conversation pieces.

“Some people may think it is just a pile of junk but beauty is in the eye of the beholder and I think they are all works of art,” Ramseur said. “I’ve always thought instruments were beautiful.”

