Lincoln Charter’s Stokes signs with Mount Olive
Lincoln Charter’s Matt Stokes recently signed to play baseball at the University of Mount Olive in Mount Olive, North Carolina. Stokes, the Eagles centerfielder, has a .450 batting average with 42 RBIs and 65 runs scored entering his senior year at Lincoln Charter. Pictured are left to right: Mia Stokes (sister), Holly Stokes (mother), Matt Stokes, Eric Stokes (father) and Mallory Stokes (sister).
Image courtesy of Contributed
