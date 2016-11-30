Charlotte men arrested for car theft, break-ins

Staff report

Three Charlotte men have been charged in connection with several vehicle break-ins that took place in Denver in October.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives said a van was stolen on West Berkeley Road on Oct. 12 and that another vehicle at that property and several others on Berkeley Road and Natalie Commons Drive were broken into.

Deputies said the stolen van was used to break into a gun store in Simpsonville, South Carolina and that investigations by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department led deputies to the suspects.

Sahier Lavon Richardson, 18, of Grimes Street, Juran Maghi Witherspoon, 18, of Windy Valley Trail, and Derico Devontay Misenhaimer, 19, of Bomar Drive, were each charged with one felony count of larceny of a motor vehicle, six felony counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, three felony counts of conspiracy, three misdemeanor counts of larceny, one count of injury to personal property and one count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Deputies said warrants have been served of Misenhaimer, who is jailed in Iredell County on other charges and that Richardson and Witherspoon are in federal custody in South Carolina.

Image courtesy of LCSO