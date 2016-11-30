BOC approves sublease of future jet hangar

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners has approved an agreement with Kyle Busch Motorsports to sublease half of a jet hangar that will be built at the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Airport.

“We were always planning to have a jet hangar as part of the airport business park so here we get to have the jet hangar and have it half-full on day one,” Commissioner Martin Oakes said.

The airport is currently subsidized, in part, by Lincoln County taxpayers. The airport receives approximately $60,000 annually from both the county and the city. The jet would generate about $90,000 in tax revenue, according to Oakes.

The contract, drawn up by county attorney Wesley Deaton and attorneys representing KBM, has not yet been signed, with commissioners refusing to be held accountable for utility payments generated by the hangar. Deaton will now attempt to reach an agreement with the KBM representatives where Busch would be responsible for the utilities as well, in addition to the $794 per month he would pay to rent the hangar.

The airport is in competition with Concord Regional Airport, which also charges approximately $800 per month to house a similar aircraft. Busch, who lives in Lincoln County, would have to pay nearly twice as much in taxes at Concord Regional.

Airport manager Joe Tate has been promised that the jet will be at the airport before Jan.1 so that its 2017 tax revenue will go to Lincoln County. It will then be moved to Concord Regional while the hangar is being built.

County Manager Kelly Atkins estimates that it will cost between $2 million and $2.5 million to build the hangar, based on estimates he has received so far. That project would initially be funded through the general fund, but Oakes said the county will soon begin receiving $108,000 monthly over the next two years from the state in service tax revenue that must be used for economic development.

The board voted 4-1 to approve the agreement, with Commissioner Carrol Mitchem casting the lone dissenting vote.

“How do you explain this to the taxpayers?” Mitchem said. “We’re basically taking their money and gambling, or investing, or whatever, on something that is being thrown together very hastily.”

When asked for his opinion, Deaton advised the commissioners to “proceed cautiously” because, he said, Lincoln County is not in the business of building jet hangars.