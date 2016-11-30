Alex Patton reflects on 12 years as county commissioner

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Alex Patton has been a fixture in Lincoln County politics for more than a decade, serving three consecutive terms on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners. Now, after 12 years of dedicated service to his community, he will step away from the board following next Monday’s meeting.

Patton, a retired Army staff sergeant, made his first foray into politics with two unsuccessful runs at the Lincoln County Board of Education in the late 1990’s. He shrugged off those defeats and shifted his focus toward becoming a county commissioner in 2004. He was then re-elected in 2008 and again in 2012, but he opted not to file to run for a fourth term in December 2015.

“When this all started, I really just wanted to be involved and be a part of the decision-making process,” Patton said. “I’ve lived here my whole life and I’ve had a lot of military experience so I just thought that I could contribute. It was discouraging when I lost those two school board races, but then a friend of mine told me to try again and try something different. I tried to become a commissioner in 2004 and I was fortunate enough to be elected. Over the years, I’ve just enjoyed being a part of that process.”

Patton’s list of accomplishments is extensive and he has played a significant role in developing Lincoln County into what it has become today during his time on the board. He pushed for transparency when other commissioners were hesitant to broadcast their bi-monthly meetings and he chaired the board throughout the entirety of the 2008 recession. He’s most proud, however, of the ongoing upgrades that are being made to Lincoln County facilities.

“The major thing for me is that we’ve been able to update our facilities,” Patton said. “We’ve built a new animal shelter, we were able to build a new airport terminal and I got to be a part of the vote that has allowed us to finally build a new hospital as well. Not only have we upgraded the facilities in the county, but I think we were able to do it with an eye toward the future. We were really behind on infrastructure and we’re on pace now for the next 30 or 40 years. We’ve got one of the lowest tax rates in the state, yet we’ve still been able to accomplish what we’ve needed to accomplish and that’s something that I’m extremely proud of.”

On the other hand, Patton’s biggest disappointment is that the county hasn’t made more progress over recent years in terms of animal control and making Lincoln County’s animal shelter one of only a handful of public no-kill shelters in the state.

“We need, at some point, to approve spay and neuter and leash laws,” Patton said. “That problem is not going away. We built a new animal shelter and we’ve been working hard to achieve a 90 percent live-release rate, but it’s hard to do when people aren’t responsible pet owners and there’s got to be a way to solve that. We tried to get those laws passed and didn’t get there. We’re never going to get to 90 percent unless people become more responsible pet owners.”

While he will no longer have a hand in the decision-making process, Patton said he will remain up to date on all county happenings. He’s particularly interested to see how the new board manages the growth of eastern Lincoln County.

“We had really no growth during the recession so we were able to put policies in place that will facilitate the right kind of growth in the future,” Patton said. “It’s difficult to keep up with that and we’ve been fortunate that a lot of our recent developments have been for active adults and seniors only so it doesn’t put a burden on the schools, but those are coming and every one that is approved is going to put a burden on the schools. The biggest challenge will be funding the new schools that are coming and the infrastructure needed to support that.”

Patton has spent the last decade balancing a full-time job with his responsibilities as a county commissioner. He said he’s looking forward to making up for lost time with his wife and children, in addition to building a relationship with his new grandchild.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard