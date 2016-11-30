Criminal Charges — 11-30-16

Patrick Loy Little Jr., 33, of 8010 Mountain Shore Dr. in Sherrills Ford was charged on Nov. 23 with one count each of left of center, resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer, failure to see before changing lanes, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving, failure to operate headlamps between sunset or sunrise, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of speeding to elude arrest.