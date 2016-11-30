Criminal Charges — 11-30-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Patrick Loy Little Jr., 33, of 8010 Mountain Shore Dr. in Sherrills Ford was charged on Nov. 23 with one count each of left of center, resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer, failure to see before changing lanes, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving, failure to operate headlamps between sunset or sunrise, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of speeding to elude arrest.
- Johnnie Carroll Punch Jr., 29, of 4617 Dysartville Rd. in Morganton was charged on Nov. 23 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $500 cash bond was set.
- Latonya Denise Brown, 35, of 9406 Abney Ct. in Charlotte was charged on Nov. 23 with one count of conspiracy. A $5,000 bond was set.
- Tabitha Lee Sartin, 28, of 932 Guy Heavner Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 23 with one count each of felony breaking and entering building, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, and obtaining property by false pretenses.
- Michael William Murphy, 60, of 5901 Mcbride St. in Charlotte was charged on Nov. 23 with one count of conspiracy. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- April Mumpower, 38, of 810 Grier St. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 23 with one count of misdemeanor larceny.
- Meaghan Leigh Derby, 32, of 5067 Grainger Trl. in Denver was charged on Nov. 23 with two count of failure to appear. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Jesse Alan Shrewsbury, 44, of 653 Lowraw Farm Rd. in Dallas was charged on Nov. 24 with one count of probation violation. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Keilan Trequan McClelland, 18, of 221 N Generals Blvd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 24 with one count of failure to appear. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Johnny Maxie Lamonds 3, 22, of 50 Kevitt Ct. in Siler City was charged on Nov. 25 with one count of possession of marijuana up to ½ oz and two counts of failure to appear. A $300 secured bond was set.
- Andrew Carson Lassiter, 37, of 5100 Christenbury Rd. in Charlotte was charged on Nov. 25 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked or disqualification non-support. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Pamela Hope Williams, 62, of 5100 Christenbury Rd. in Charlotte was charged on Nov. 25 with one count of possession of control substance schedule I. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Marvin Jack Taylor, 28, of 425 Rb Deyton Rd. in Green Mountain was charged on Nov. 25 with one count each of failure to appear, breaking & entering vehicle railroad cars or other motor vehicles, carrying concealed weapons, resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer, larceny, failure to appear, and possession of stolen goods. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
- Shana Danielle Marlow, 42, of 1878 Southside Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 25 with one count each of larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, possession of control substance schedule II, felony breaking and entering building, and obtaining property by false pretenses. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
- Matthew Lane Bailey, 46, of 120 Davis St. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 26 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- William Dean Sheppard, 34, of 3395 Mission Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 26 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule IV, assault of law enforcement officer, and resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer.
- Jaclyn Adaire Elmore, 29, of 4966 Cliffside St. in Catawba was charged on Nov. 26 with one count of second degree trespassing.
- David Scott Greene, 44, of 215 Elizabeth Ln. in Dallas was charged on Nov. 26 with three counts of failure to comply. A $695 cash bond was set.
- William Bradley Sigmon, 40, of 260 Saxon Ln. in Vale was charged on Nov. 26 with one count of assault on a female by male over 18 years of age.
- Michael David Cunningham Jr., 53, of 3676 Cook Rd. in Valedese was charged on Nov. 26 with one count of failure to appear.
- Rudy Alberto Perez, 24, of 246 Link Dr. in Iron Station was charged on Nov. 27 with one count of driving while impaired. A $1,500 bond was set.
- Tony Alexander Bradshaw, 22, of 2062 Modern Estates Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 27 with one count of second degree trespassing. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Zachary Tyler Mitchell, 23, of 3634 Thompson St. in Newton was charged on Nov. 27 with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Isabella Danielle Lowe, 17, of 9280 Mull Rd. in Vale was charged on Nov. 27 with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of control substance schedule I. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
- Matthew Hugh Black, 35, of 1447 Salem Ch. Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 28 with one count each of communicating threats and assault by strangulation.
- Jeffrey Todd Crouse, 28, of 443 Franks Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 28 with two counts of possession of control substance schedule II, one count each of possession of marijuana exceeding ½ oz and possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Timothy Wayne Cribb, 35, of 3131 Bittersweet Tr. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 28 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $1,628.65 cash bond was set.
- Brandon Scott Nelson, 20, of 6157 E Nc 150 Hwy. in Maiden was charged on Nov. 28 with one count each of interfering with emergency communication, battery of unborn child, and assault on a female by male over 18 years of age.
- Robbie Dean Scronce, 42, of 718 Louise Av, A in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 28 with one each of larceny and second degree trespassing. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- James Daniel Boyd, 31, of 3079 Beaver Dam Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 28 with one count of assault on female by male over 18 years of age. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
