Reader’s Forum

They chose not to vote

On the Election Day, I served as chief judge at the Lincolnton Lithia precinct. All during the day, we saw elderly and handicapped voters coming to the polls to proudly exercise their right to vote. Some voters were so disabled they utilized the option of curbside voting and cast their votes from their automobiles. Many of the voters who came inside the polling place had to use wheelchairs, walkers or crutches, or walked unattended but with great difficulty. All of these people had understandable reasons to skip the voting process. However, they clearly understood the value of citizen votes in a healthy democracy, as well as the contribution of countless millions of military personnel who fought, and sometimes died, to preserve our sacred right to vote. For all those who now go around almost gloating that they found no reason to bother registering and voting, I offer the following personal condemnation. The decayed and degraded state of moral and patriotic feeling which thinks that nothing is worth the inconvenience of voting is despicable. The people who have no cause for which they are willing to vote, nothing which is more important than their own personal convenience and comfort, are miserable creatures and have no chance of being free unless made and kept so by the exertions of better citizens than themselves. To these slackers, I suggest they visit local cemetaries next Memorial Day to observe the flags on veterans’ graves, and stand along the Lincolnton parade route next Veterans Day to acknowledge those who served this country. Perhaps, but I doubt, they will finally appreciate those for whom discomfort and inconvenience were ignored when called to serve their nation, the very nation which offered these citizens the sacred right to vote, a right they chose to mock and ignore.

Tom Hawk

Lincolnton