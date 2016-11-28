Obituaries — 11-28-16

Kenneth Lee Sigmon, Sr.

LINCOLNTON – Kenneth Lee Sigmon, Sr., 76, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at CHS Lincoln.

He is predeceased by his parents, Clyde Johnson and Vertie Isenhour Sigmon; sister, Wilma Ruth Sigmon; granddaughter, Ashley Osbourne.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Patricia Anderson Sigmon of Lincolnton; sons, Steve Sigmon of Mountain View, Donnie Sigmon of Newton, Kenny Sigmon and wife Tonya of Lawndale; daughters, Debbie Buff and husband Gerald of Mountain View, Pamela Pettrey and husband Bob of Newton; step-daughters, Debbie Cruz and husband Leonard and Tammy Whisnant all of Atlanta, Ga.; brother, Tony Sigmon and wife Donna of Conover; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family at Sigmon Family, 1432 West Stagecoach Trail, Lawndale, NC 28090.

Services are entrusted to Robert S. Morgan, Jr. Funeral Service Licensee of Fallston.

Online condolences may be made to www.rsmorganfsl.com.

Dwight Avis Downs

Dwight Avis Downs, age 77, of Denver passed away Friday, November 25, 2016 at C.H.S.- Lincoln.

Dwight was born December 29, 1938 to the late Alvie L. Downs and Vangie Hudson Downs. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Denver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant daughters; an infant son; three brothers; and two sisters.

He is survived by wife of 56 years, Alice B. Downs of the home; son, Anthony Downs and wife Celeste of Waynesville; daughter, Lora Helton and husband Boyd of Denver; six grandchildren, Jacob, Hope, Cameron, Christopher, Joseph, and Luke; three great grandchildren, Noah, Liam, and Gracie; a brother, Lee Downs of Charlotte

A memorial service was held Sunday, November 27, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Burke Mortuary in Maiden with Rev. Lonnie Ramsey and Rev. Charles Ingle officiating. The family received friends Sunday from 1:45 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Burke Mortuary in Maiden prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden served the Downs family.

Alma Prue Davis Gales

Alma Prue Davis Gales, 85, passed away Friday, November 25, 2016 at her residence.

Mrs. Gales was born on April 4, 1931 in Lincoln County, a daughter of the late Grady Helms and Tollie Edison Helms. She was retired from Gordon Crowell Hospital in Lincolnton after 37 years as a Nurse Technician. Mrs. Gales was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Cherryville and also the WMU.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands, Jones Davis and Jasper Gales; two brothers, Edward and Conley Helms; two sisters, Dot Herman and Lucille Lail.

Survivors include a son, Jeff Davis; three daughters and sons-in-law, Norma Hendrick and husband Bobby; Rebecca Beal and husband Randy; Nancy Maynor and husband Larry all of Lincolnton; three stepchildren, Roger Gales, Melvin Gales and Carolyn Goforth all of Cherryville; two step granddaughters, Sara and Penny Gales both of Cherryville; five grandchildren, Brandon Maynor, Tiffany Goins, Bobbie Jean Woodie, Nathan Davis and Kaley Johnson all of Lincolnton; eight great grandchildren, Savannah, Victoria and Curtis Goins of Crouse; Ashley Rudisill, Rebecca Woodie, Lexis Maynor, Aubree Davis and Ellison Johnson of Lincolnton; one great-great grandchild, Ava Rudisill; one brother, Ervin Helms of Charlotte; four sisters, Shirley Finney of Hickory; Lois Beal of Sanford; Barbara Aasness of Charlotte and Elsie Herman of Hickory.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2016 from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Cherryville with the Revs. Travis Mull and Jack Calloway officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr. Lincolnton, NC 28092.

A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cherryville is serving the Gales family.

Betty ‘Jean’ Tutherow Scronce

Betty “Jean” Tutherow Scronce, age 85, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2016.

Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2016, at Bethphage Lutheran Church with Pastor Fred Mitschke officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. in the Family Life Center prior to the service.

Jean was born March 18, 1931, in Lincoln County, to the late Odus and Velma Houser Tutherow. She attended Union School. She married Ben Scronce, who had a dairy farm and worked for the government. Jean was a valuable employee of Lincoln Bonded Warehouse until retirement. She was a faithful member of Bethphage Lutheran Church, being involving in the ladies organization, singing in the choir, and playing the piano. She was always participating in church functions. Jean loved music, traveling, camping, going to the lake, and having get-togethers with family and friends.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Ben C. Scronce; daughter, Vickie Scronce Grigg; parents, Odus and Velma Tutherow; brother, Odus R. Tutherow, Jr.; and two sisters, Helen T. Rhyne (Fred), and Sue T. Davis (Sam).

She is survived by a sister, Diane T. Counts (Ken) of Severna Park, MD; sister-in-law, Betty Scronce Sain of Vale; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Bethphage Lutheran Church, 3440 Highway 182, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the family.

Russell Carroll Young

Russell Carroll Young, 84, died November 22, 2016.

Visitation was held November 26, 2016 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church. Funeral services was held November 26, 2016 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church. Burial was at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery with military.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service served the Young family.

Troy Anthony Flynn

Troy Anthony Flynn, 62, of Lincolnton died November 23, 2016.

A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on November 27, 2016, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family received friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton served the Flynn family.

Susan Richardson McCraw

Susan Richardson McCraw, 57, of Lincolnton, died November 23, 2016.

Her funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on November 27, 2016 at Roseland Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on November 26, 2016 at Warlick Funeral Home.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is served the McCraw family.

Jo Anne Blalock Kinder

Jo Anne Blalock Kinder, 73, of Cherryville, formerly of Spartanburg, S.C. died November 24, 2016.

The family received friends November 27, 2016 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cherryville served the Kinder family.

Bobby Ray Wicks

Bobby Ray Wicks, 53, died November 24, 2016.

A funeral service will be held November 29, 2016 at 6 p.m. at The Good Samaritan Funeral Home in Denver.

The Good Samaritan Funeral Home in Denver is serving the Wicks family.

Susan Willis Allen

Susan Willis Allen, 57, of Hickory died November 25, 2016.

A memorial service will be held November 29, 2016 at 3 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Conover. The family will receive friends on November 29, 2016 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Allen family.

Darrell Keith Johnson

Darrell Keith Johnson, 49, of Maiden died November 26, 2016.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton.

Kevin Matthew King

Kevin Matthew King, 27, of Lincolnton died November 26, 2016.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Burke Mortuary in Newton.

Cindy Lynn Beam

Cindy Lynn Beam, age 41, of Cherryville died November 20, 2016.

A memorial service was held November 27, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial was private. The family received friends following the service.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services of Cherryville served the Beam family.

Ellen Cunningham Wise

Ellen Cunningham Wise, 67, of Newton died on November 24, 2016.

A memorial service will be held on November 29, 2016 at 7 p.m. at North Newton Baptist Church in Newton. The family will receive friends on November 29, 2016 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at North Newton Baptist Church.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Wise family.