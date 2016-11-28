Martin looks back as time on BOC nears end

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting on Dec. 5 will be the last for Cecelia Martin.

Martin, a former Department of Public Safety judicial district manager, was elected to the board in 2012 following an unsuccessful campaign two years earlier.

“I had worked in government for my entire career and felt like I could make a difference as a commissioner because I had a firm grasp of how local government works,” Martin said. “I had been retired for a little while and I wanted something to do so I thought public service as a commissioner would be a good thing for me to do with my knowledge of government.”

The Crouse native filed for re-election in December, but had a change of heart when she remarried in February. However, at that point, it was too late to remove her name from the ballot. The planning of the wedding and a series of injuries kept her from campaigning door-to-door and she failed to advance past the Republican primary election in March.

Martin has worked alongside her fellow commissioners through the good and the bad for the past four years. The board has helped shape the future of Lincoln County with each vote. Of those decisions, Martin is most proud of the role that she has played in facilitating the construction of a new $15 million government center on Gamble Drive, at the site of a former hospital.

“I was in favor of keeping the government center downtown, but of course it takes three votes to get anything accomplished,” Martin said. “It’s something that has been greatly needed in Lincoln County and to have been a part of getting that project off the ground, even though I won’t be a commissioner when it’s finished, that’s something that I’m very proud of. It’s going to be a facility that will combine most of our services into one location so that people don’t have to go from point A to point B to get the things that they need. It will centralize the county government to some degree.”

When Martin filed for re-election she cited her desire to finish some of the projects that have been started, including the new government center. In addition to those projects, she’s interested to watch how the new board handles the growth of Lincoln County in the years to come.

“I think the most difficult thing for this board will be to facilitate quality growth, especially in the eastern end of the county, and not quantity growth,” Martin said. “You can’t stop growth in a county like Lincoln because you need it for the tax base and the people want to grow and be able to buy and sell property. However, you’ve also got to make sure that you have the necessary infrastructure and schools to accommodate that growth. That’s going to be the biggest challenge for them in the coming four years.”

Martin also shared the advice that she would give to the two incoming board members, Republicans Anita McCall and Rich Permenter, who will have to figure out the best way to guide Lincoln County over the next four years.

“Every incoming commissioner has a learning curve, no matter how much you think you might know,” Martin said. “There will be a learning curve and you will discover quickly that there are some things that you think you can do while you’re campaigning that you won’t necessarily be able to do once you’re seated as a commissioner.”

Martin, who has served as the chair of the board for the past year, is the first woman to have chaired the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners. She’s just the third woman to have been elected to the board and now McCall will become the fourth.

“Of course it was an honor for me to serve as chair,” Martin said. “I kind of became the chair by default because the fellas couldn’t decide which one of them wanted to be chairman so I said ‘heck, I’ll do it then,’ and I think that I’ve been a pretty good chair and done a good job keeping them in check. I don’t know how long it will be before another woman chairs the board and it has been an honor for me because I always like to see women succeed. I hope we continue the trend of having women on the board and of course we will with Mrs. McCall, but I hope that continues even after she’s gone.”

Martin said she has no plans to run for office again in the future, but she added that she’s learned over the years to never say never. For now, she said she’s looking forward to having her Monday nights back and spending her downtime with her new husband.

Image courtesy of LTN File