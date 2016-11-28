Fire causes $500K in damage at Houser Transport

Staff report

A fire that started in a trailer destroyed trucks and a warehouse at Houser Transport in Vale on Friday.

Northbrook Fire Department Chief Donald “Duck” Hull said the fire began around 1 p.m. and was discovered by employees returning from lunch. They found one trailer, which was backed up to the warehouse, on fire. Before they could pull it away from the structure, three adjacent trailers caught on fire, as well as the warehouse.

Hull said there was furniture in all of the trucks and the warehouse. Hull estimated the damage at approximately $500,000 and said one firefighter was injured, but not seriously.

It took firefighters from five departments — Northbrook, Union, Howard’s Creek, Cookesville and Hugh’s Pond — several hours to put out the fire.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard