Eagles go 2-0 at Phenom’s Feast of Champions

Staff report

The Lincoln Charter boys basketball team went 2-0 at this weekend’s Phenom’s Feast of Champions at Cox Mill High School in Concord.

On Saturday, Kody Shubert and Jackson Gabriel combined for 42 points to lead the Eagles to a 67-52 win over Piedmont.

Shubert had 23 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals while Gabriel added 18 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Gabriel knocked down 6 three-pointers.

Jehlon Johnson pitched in with 10 points and 7 rebounds and Levontae Knox had 10 points, 4 rebounds and five assists.

Hunter Tyson led Piedmont with 15 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists.

Lincoln Charter improved to 3-0 on the season, while Piedmont fell to 2-1. Lincoln Charter will host Piedmont Community Charter on Tuesday.

Piedmont 17 13 9 13 – 52

Lincoln Charter 21 8 20 18 – 67

Lincoln Charter: Kody Shubert 23, Jackson Gabriel 19, Jehlon Johnson 10, Levontae Knox 10, Mayfield 3, Collonia 2.

Friday:

Lincoln Charter 64, Northwood Temple Academy 56

Northwood Temple 17 15 12 12 – 56

Lincoln Charter 13 18 16 17 – 64

Lincoln Charter: Kody Shubert 22, Jackson Gabriel 17, Levontae Knox 16, Johnson 4, Mayfield 3, England 2.