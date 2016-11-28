Home » Sports » Eagles go 2-0 at Phenom’s Feast of Champions

Eagles go 2-0 at Phenom’s Feast of Champions

Staff report

The Lincoln Charter boys basketball team went 2-0 at this weekend’s Phenom’s Feast of Champions at Cox Mill High School in Concord.

On Saturday, Kody Shubert and Jackson Gabriel combined for 42 points to lead the Eagles to a 67-52 win over Piedmont.

Shubert had 23 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals while Gabriel added 18 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.  Gabriel knocked down 6 three-pointers.

Jehlon Johnson pitched in with 10 points and 7 rebounds and Levontae Knox had 10 points, 4 rebounds and five assists.    

Hunter Tyson led Piedmont with 15 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists.

Lincoln Charter improved to 3-0 on the season, while Piedmont fell to 2-1.  Lincoln Charter will host Piedmont Community Charter on Tuesday.

Piedmont             17  13  9   13  –  52

Lincoln Charter    21   8  20  18  –  67

Lincoln Charter: Kody Shubert 23, Jackson Gabriel 19, Jehlon Johnson 10, Levontae Knox 10, Mayfield 3, Collonia 2.

 

Friday:

Lincoln Charter 64, Northwood Temple Academy 56

Northwood Temple  17  15  12  12  –  56

Lincoln Charter        13  18  16  17  –  64

Lincoln Charter: Kody Shubert 22, Jackson Gabriel 17, Levontae Knox 16, Johnson 4, Mayfield 3, England 2.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login