Deputies ask for public’s help to find larceny suspects

Staff report

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives asking for public’s help to identify two women they believe stole money from checkout registers at the Wal-Mart in Denver.

Store security officers told deputies that two black women came into the store on Highway 73 at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and pretended to check out several items of clothing but were actually breaking into a pair of registers.

Deputies said the pair stole more than $1,700 and left the store in a four-door, dark-colored car. Deputies believe the women may have been involved in other thefts in the area, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies asked anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050, the Communications Center at (704) 735-8202 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 736-8909. Crime Stoppers tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for rewards up to $1,000.

Image courtesy of LCSO