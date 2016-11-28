Cuban-born dancer to grace the stage in ‘The Nutcracker’

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

“When you dance, you don’t need to know what language a person speaks,” Ana Acela Perez said. “When they are dancing, you can understand what they are feeling. There’s no need to use words.”

Perez, a young dancer who recently moved to Lincolnton from Cuba, auditioned for the part of the nanny in “The Nutcracker” ballet, which will be performed in December at the James Warren Citizens Center, and was given the part. Although she’s continued to dance on her own, Perez hasn’t danced in any performances since she moved to Lincolnton.

Several dance styles began in Cuba, like the salsa and rumba. Cuba is known for its dancers, music and baseball.

“’Nutcracker’ is one of the most important ballets,” Perez said. “I always wanted to dance in it.”

Perez’s dance training in Cuba was primarily as a contemporary dancer, but she also trained in other types of dance, including ballet, but not in pointe technique. Prior to leaving Cuba, Perez was awarded scholarships to three different prestigious performance schools.

When Perez moved to the United States, her English language skills were minimal.

“I only knew a few words in English like ‘hello’ and ‘my name is Ana,’” she said. “It was scary because you didn’t know anybody and didn’t speak their language or what they think about you. You make assumptions but I was excited to start a new school.”

Perez’s parents ran a bed and breakfast in Cuba and, from the tourists, Perez’s father, Idael Perez, learned some English. But when he got to Lincolnton, he soon discovered his English wasn’t as good as he thought it was.

“We had the opportunity to come here,” Idael Perez, said. “We were living a good life in Cuba but we came here with bigger expectations for the future. It was a big change and there were a lot of challenges.”

The family came to Lincolnton because they had relatives here, according to Idael Perez. A lot of Cubans relocate to Florida because of its similarity to Cuba. There’s a large support system there and some Cubans never learn to speak English. Idael Perez wanted his children to know this country and to learn English.

“The hardest part is missing your friends, your home country and my dog (which she was unable to bring with her),” Ana Perez said. “At first school was hard, but it’s not so hard now. I’m more comfortable talking.”

She currently is a junior at West Lincoln High School and on the honor roll with a 4.1 GPA.

“Cuba has really good educational system,” Ana Perez said. “We have to do all of the homework and everything needs to be on time – I think that’s important.”

Ana Perez also tried out for and was accepted as a cheerleader.

“I’ve seen cheerleaders in movies and I always wanted to be one,” she said. “It was awesome when I did the tryout.”

Ana Perez loves barbeque sauce, cheesecake, pumpkin pie and pizza, none of which she had when she lived in Cuba.

“I love everything that makes you fat,” she said with a laugh. “It’s a good thing that I’m a dancer and I have to be careful.”

Ana Perez volunteers at the Lincolnton YMCA, teaching ballet to children. She isn’t sure what career she wants to pursue. She said she knows she’ll always be a dancer but she has also discovered photography and journalism, which she likes very much.

“I know I’m in the best country in the world,” she said. “With faith, sacrifice and work I can be whatever I want to be.”

“The Nutcracker” will be performed at the James W. Warren Citizens Center in downtown Lincolnton on Dec. 17, with performances at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are available at the Lincoln Cultural Center, located at 403 East Main Street in Lincolnton. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. Call (704) 732-9055 for more information.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard