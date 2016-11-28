An end in sight?

North Carolina voters need closure in the race for governor, and they need it sooner, rather than later.

If a thorough recount of Durham County will satisfy Gov. Pat McCrory that he lost to Attorney General Roy Cooper, then the state Board of Elections needs to do that recount, quickly.

The integrity of our elections absolutely matters, but McCrory, a Republican, is starting to sound like a sore loser. He’s certainly grasping for what went wrong in a state where Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by almost four points and where Sen. Richard Burr beat Democrat Deborah Ross by more than 200,000 votes. Even if McCrory turns out to be the actual winner of the race, which seems highly unlikely, the result is a referendum on some of the more divisive legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor.

Our legislators have done a fine job of creating a climate in North Carolina that’s friendly to business and have made improvements to the state’s education system. But regressive social legislation like H.B. 2 and the legislature’s attempt to gut voting rights put a wholly unnecessary stain on North Carolina’s reputation, especially since both pieces of legislation were created to address problems that don’t exist in the first place.

But McCrory was the public face of several of those unpopular decisions, right or wrong, and he may be reaping the reward for those actions. It’s also not unreasonable to say that McCrory’s insistence on creating a toll road on Interstate 77 in Mecklenburg County hurt his re-election chances. He lost that county by 135,000 votes.

North Carolina has been the punch line of enough jokes in the past year. An unnecessarily drawn-out election of the state’s executive could harm our reputation even more. The state, and McCrory, should act to end this fiasco.