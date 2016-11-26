Wolves explode for 68 points, roll past Eastern Randolph

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Xavier McClain ran for 246 yards and 4 touchdowns as Lincolnton rolled over Eastern Randolph 68-27 in the second round of the state 2A playoffs Friday night at Lincolnton.

After the Wildcats went 80 yards in five plays on their opening drive for a touchdown to take a 7-0, the Wolves scored on six straight possessions to take a commanding 43-14 lead at the half. Cordel Littlejohn threw three of his four touchdown passes in that first half.

The second half was more of the same. When McClain scored from 37 yards out with 3:56 to play in the third quarter, the Wolves led 62-20. That forced the running clock for the remainder of the game.

Littlejohn connected on 14 of 18 passes for 295 yards and 4 scores. Two of those touchdown passes were to Sage Surratt. Surratt had 10 catches for 189 yards, and the two touchdown receptions leaves him just one shy of Mohamed Massaquoi’s career record of 76.

Lincolnton advances to the third round for the third straight year. The Wolves will host Hendersonville next Friday. Hendersonville defeated Surry Central 73-28 on Friday.