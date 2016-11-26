Mustangs avenge regular-season loss, march to third round

PHILLIP GARDNER

Special to the LTN

GAMEWELL — It was only a month ago that East Lincoln endured a long bus ride back from West Caldwell after a frustrating loss that the players felt should have gone the other way.

That sting of defeat still fresh as the Mustangs made a return trip Friday, they displayed a sense of urgency early and avenged the loss with a convincing 34-14 win in the second round of the 2AA state playoffs.

“We came out the first game flat and we all regretted it all year long,” senior running back/linebacker Trevor Childers said. “When you get a second shot like that, you’ve got to take advantage of the opportunity and we did.”

Childers ran for 159 yards and a touchdown and contributed heavily to a stifling defense that held the Warriors (10-3) about three touchdowns below their average.

Third-seeded East Lincoln (11-2) advances for a fifth consecutive season to the third round, where it will travel to face Monroe, the team that ended two of its last three seasons. Top-seeded Monroe (11-2) moved on with a 31-14 defeat of Mount Pleasant (7-6).

Back in October, East Lincoln lost to West Caldwell 42-32 after falling behind 28-3 in the first quarter at this same Thuss Stadium. This time, East Lincoln struck first and never looked back.

“We played with more intensity and we tackled better,” East Lincoln coach Mike Byus said. “I told them at halftime, ‘This might sound like the largest cliché in the history of sports but if you guys go out there and tackle and block, it’s that simple.’ Fundamentals is what killed us the first time and we didn’t do anything complicated tonight. Just blocked and tackled better.”

East Lincoln amassed 281 yards of offense — 264 of it on the ground. Aside from Childers’ big game, quarterback Marcus Graham rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns and Dalton Salerno gained 32 yards including a touchdown.

West Caldwell actually outgained the Mustangs with 292 yards and had one additional first down (18 to 17) but couldn’t punch it in the end zone with regularity. The Warriors reached East Lincoln territory four times without scoring. On the last such drive, Ryan Matz sacked West Caldwell quarterback Titus Tucker for a 13-yard loss at the East Lincoln 18 on the first play of the fourth quarter. Tucker lost his cool after the play and was tossed from the game. With East Lincoln ahead 27-7, there went the Warriors’ last shot at mounting a comeback.

“Those guys came out hungry and ready to play and I felt like we kind of came out flat. Once we opened our eyes, it was a little bit too late,” West Caldwell coach Chip English said. “We didn’t tackle well tonight and at times we didn’t block well. When you’re not doing those two things, it makes it tough all night.”

East Lincoln stormed out to a 20-7 halftime lead on the strength of its running game and special teams.

Salerno put the Mustangs on the board first with a 22-yard touchdown run with 2:32 left in the first quarter. East Lincoln set up the scoring drive with a 10-yard, third-down sack of Tucker and a 14-yard punt return by Cameron Dollar to put the Mustangs on the West Caldwell 32.

West Caldwell answered with a seven-play, 77-yard scoring drive capped by Tucker’s 21-yard run that pulled the Warriors into a 7-7 tie at the 11:09 mark of the second quarter.

Jalen Frazier took a lateral on the ensuing kickoff and sprinted 72 yards for a touchdown as East Lincoln reclaimed the lead at 13-7 after the extra point attempt was blocked.

Later in the second quarter, the Mustangs assembled a 12-play, 80-yard drive — all on the ground — and Childers finished it off with an 8-yard TD run to give East Lincoln a 20-7 lead.

East Lincoln had possession to start the second half and took it all the way down the field for a nine-play 58-yard scoring drive that ended with a 10-yard TD run by Graham. On their only other possession of the second half, the Mustangs went 10 plays for 91 yards and scored again on an 11-yard run by Graham.

“I think that was a good team effort all the way around,” Childers said. “We blocked, we tackled, we did everything you could possibly do.”

Jeremy Boyce led the Warriors with 90 rushing yards. Tucker finished with 58 yards on the ground and 70 yards through the air on 10 of 13 passing. McKymron Ashley rushed 10 times — all in the fourth quarter — for 68 yards for West Caldwell, which had finished one game ahead of the Mustangs in the Southern District 7 Conference standings.

Image courtesy of Tonya Holmes / Special to the LTN