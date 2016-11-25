Wolves host Eastern Randolph

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

When Lincolnton plays host to Eastern Randolph tonight, it will be the first ever meeting between the two schools.

The Wildcats (9-3) finished second this year in the PAC-6 2A conference behind T.W. Andrews of High Point with a 4-1 league record. Their only conference loss came to T.W. Andrews on October 21 by a score of 50-28.

Eastern Randolph lost two of their first four games of the season to out of conference opponents East Montgomery and Asheboro.

Last week, the Wildcats built a 42-10 lead by the end of the first half, only to see West Wilkes make a huge run in the second half. Eastern Randolph held on for the 49-41 win.

Senior quarterback Tyrese Austin threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns in the first round victory. Austin has been the leader of the Wildcats offense all season, throwing for 2,203 yards and 28 touchdowns. He completes 56 percent of his passes.

Austin is also the leading rusher for Eastern Randolph with 549 yards on 147 carries. He has nine rushing touchdowns.

Austin has a nice receiving corp to throw to. Dezmon Austin leads a balanced group with 36 catches for 677 yards and seven touchdowns. That’s a 19 yard per catch average for the senior.

Malik Herbert, another senior, has 34 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns, and junior Tyrese Cassidy has 31 catches for 546 yards and 10 scores. Justin Parsons, Austin’s number four receiver, has 22 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns. The Wildcats throw the ball on about 43 percent of their offensive plays.

But as good as the Eastern Randolph offense has been, the Wolves have been better. Lincolnton averages 48 points per contest to the Wildcats 30. Quarterback Cordel Littlejohn has thrown for 2,856 yards and 37 touchdowns, while completing 64 percent of his passes. The junior has thrown just six interceptions all season, giving him a 6 to 1 touchdown to interception ratio.

Wide receiver Sage Surratt has hauled in 98 of Littlejohn’s completions. The senior has 1,605 receiving yards on the season with 21 touchdowns. Surratt’s 73 receiving touchdowns is just three shy of Mohamed Massaquoi’s state record of 76. Massaquoi played for Independence High School from 2001 through 2004.

Fellow wide receiver Langdon Givens has 39 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. The senior, the number one deep threat for the Wolves, has turned about one third of his catches into touchdowns. Givens averages 20 yards per reception.

Lincolnton can also surprise defenses when they throw to slot receiver Tyreke Hollis or Xavier Littlejohn out of the backfield.

But the biggest difference in the two offenses is that Eastern Randolph does not have a Xavier McClain. McClain, arguably the best running back in the area, has run for 1,635 yards this season on just 166 carries. The senior averages 9.8 yards a carry, and has 24 rushing touchdowns.

McClain could easily be in the 2,500 yard range if he averaged 20 carries per contest like most top backs do. But the fact that he runs it less than 14 times a game should mean that he is fresh enough to handle a heavy load if called upon in the playoffs.

East Lincoln at West Caldwell

East Lincoln (10-2) fell behind 28-3 by the end of the first quarter when they visited West Caldwell (10-2) back in October. Turnovers and poor tackling led to the big hole that the Mustangs found themselves in.

They fought back to make it a 28-25 game late in the first half, but when the Warriors scored right before the break to extend the lead to 35-25, West Caldwell seemed to regain momentum. The Warriors won the game 42-32.

The team that can establish the running game and win the turnover battle will in all likelihood be the team that advances to next week’s third round game against the winner of mount Pleasant and Monroe.

Images courtesy of PJ Ward-Brown / Special to the LTN and Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN