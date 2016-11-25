Tenowo honored as Lincoln County Industry of the Year

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Each year, the Lincoln Economic Development Association recognizes the Lincoln County Industry of the Year at the annual Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce banquet.

This year, the award was presented on Thursday to Tenowo Non-Wovens for their positive impact on Lincoln County, involvement in the community, positive performance record and high standard of conduct.

“Tenowo is the type of company that is always available to contribute when asked,” said Kara Brown, LEDA’s existing industry manager. “They are enthusiastic about the community and are active in cultivating our next generation of workers through work in the local schools. Lincoln County is extremely fortunate to have Tenowo as one of our own.”

Tenowo, a manufacturer of engineered nonwovens supplied to the automotive industry, came to Lincoln County in 1992 and has undergone numerous expansions in the years that have followed. The business is currently in the midst of its third expansion since 2010, totaling more than $22 million in new investment in the past six years. The current expansion will bring 15 new jobs to Lincoln County upon completion.

“We really have had a very strong partnership with Lincoln County, the City of Lincolnton, LEDA and the Chamber of Commerce,” Tenowo president and CEO Chris Peart said. “The strength of that relationship has really helped us not just with being able to excel in our area of the market based on the strength of the employee base here, but those relationships have also allowed us to secure grant money and other things that have helped with our investments that have spurred the growth that we’ve seen.”

According to Peart, the current expansion will allow Tenowo to manufacture a niche product that has developed a presence in the European market, but has yet to be introduced to the North American automotive industry. The new building is nearly complete and the production line is expected to be ready for testing by Dec. 18. Peart is hoping that Tenowo will be ready to produce and supply this new part to its clients by Jan. 1.

Tenowo was recognized as the 2016 Industry of the Year due in large part to its donations to different organizations in the community. Two of its most recent donations were awarded to the Lincolnton Fire Department and the Humane Society of Lincoln County.

“We give to a number of different causes,” Peart said. “As we’ve become more successful we’ve begun to substantially increase the amount of our donations. We used to donate more to national causes, not necessarily exclusively, but now we donate exclusively to local causes and that’s so that we can support the community that has been so supportive of us.”

In addition to its monetary contributions, Tenowo also played a significant role in the development of an advanced manufacturing program to benefit local high school students. The company was also honored with the Governor’s NCWorks Award of Distinction for its work with Apprenticeship Catawba.

“The advanced manufacturing program is a tremendous source of pride for us,” Peart said. “It was somewhat modeled after the German method of apprenticeship in education. It allows us to form relationships with the young students in these classes who get to come work with us on projects. The goal is that eventually they will become long-term employees. It gives us access to the local talent pool and gives them job opportunities in the field that they want to pursue. I can’t tell you how successful the program has been. The value that we have gotten from those students has been absolutely tremendous.”

Tenowo produces products in Lincoln County that are found in nearly 60 percent of all cars produced in North America.