Race for governor is too drawn out

Many North Carolina voters woke up Nov. 9 surprised that Donald Trump had been elected president. Two weeks later, the big surprise is that North Carolina’s governor’s race is undecided and there’s no resolution in sight.

Challenger Roy Cooper, a Democrat, has seen his lead grow to 6,600 votes as ballots continue to be counted. Gumming up the works are a host of challenges to ballots in 50 or so counties. Republican voters filing protests in several counties said they were doing so at the request of attorneys associated with the N.C. GOP. The progressive watchdog group, N.C. Policy Watch, reported that most of the challenges came from voters who are Republican Party officials or are associated with the McCrory campaign.

So far, the questioned ballots are minimal — a few hundred in a race separated by at least 6,600 votes — and are not holding up especially well. And the local boards that are judging the protests all have Republican majorities. More about that in a moment.

Protests should be taken seriously and every legal vote needs to count. We are concerned, however, with: 1. How long the process might drag out; and, 2. Why more specific rules were not in place and familiar to elections officials.

As we write this, the N.C. Board of Elections is meeting in Raleigh, hearing questions from both campaigns on how state election laws apply to the challenged ballots. Perhaps we were being naive, but we assumed such rules would already be clearly in place, and that county election boards and directors would be very familiar with then. After all, determining the validity of a ballot is one of the most important roles for the local boards.

It’s easy to get the impression that election officials are having to make up rules as they go. Not to mention that lawyers and other heavyweights from both parties are doing their utmost to ensure the rules are interpreted in a way that benefits their side.

