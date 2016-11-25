Playoff predictions for round 2

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

There will be 128 football teams playing tonight in North Carolina, probably the most ever on “Black Friday” due to the playoffs being delayed a week.

Locally, three of the five teams out of the Southern District-7 2A conference that made the playoffs are still alive. However, at least one of them will be finished after tonight since East Lincoln visits West Caldwell.

Along with those two SD-7 teams, Lincolnton will also be playing tonight when they host Eastern Randolph. West Lincoln and Maiden were eliminated in last week’s first round.

East Lincoln at West Caldwell

There are not many matchups in the state tonight more intriguing than this one. The Mustangs played what was most likely their worst quarter of football of the season at West Caldwell in October when they fell behind 28-3. Coach Mike Byus was not pleased with the way his team performed on that particular night, and it still bothers him. Since the Warriors lost at Lincolnton on October 28, they have outscored their two opponents 107-0. And when teams meet in the playoffs that faced each other in the regular season, the winner of the first meeting wins the rematch about 80% of the time. But I’m not sure that happens tonight.

East Lincoln 31, West Caldwell 28

Eastern Randolph at Lincolnton

The Wolves and the Wildcats will meet for the first time ever tonight at Lincolnton. And while the Wolves will be favored to get the win over a 9-3 Eastern Randolph team, coaches and fans can’t help but think about how bad the Wolves defensive performance was against Maiden a couple weeks ago. Another game like that would end Lincolnton’s season before expected. This one could be very high scoring. The Wolves average 48 points a game, and the Wildcats average 30. The over-under for pass attempts in this one is about 50.

Lincolnton 41, Eastern Randolph 28

Bessemer City at Whiteville

One week after Cherryville made the 200-mile journey to Whiteville, Bessemer City gets their turn. The Yellow Jackets proved to be a little better than Cherryville after beating the Ironmen in the final game of the regular season, but I’m not sure that they have enough to beat the Wolfpack at their place. Especially after that four-hour-plus bus ride.

Whiteville 28, Bessemer City 21

Franklin at Shelby

Just another ho-hum night for the Golden Lions as they host Franklin in tonight’s second round game. It’s hard to believe that Shelby will be challenged at all until the fourth round. They just keep the well-oiled machine running. I’m not sure that I’d pick against Shelby if Mallard Creek was on the other sideline.

Shelby 49, Franklin 14

Crest at West Rowan

The Chargers aren’t used to having to travel in the playoffs, especially in the second round. Crest has won back to back state championships, and I don’t think they’re ready to see the 2016 campaign come to an end quite yet.

Crest 28, West Rowan 24

Burns at Hibriten

Last week, the Bulldogs took their 9-2 record on the road and defeated a 5-6 North Forsyth team. This week’s road game makes much more sense, since the Panthers are 12-0 and a number one seed. Burns played a strong schedule, and could be this season’s giant killers.

Burns 27, Hibriten 24

R-S Central at Hunter Huss

It took a while for the Huskies to get going last week, but they eventually came away with a comfortable win over Parkwood. The Hilltoppers were a bit of a surprise, with their dominating win over Wilkes Central. Although it appears that R-S Central played a tougher schedule, I still like the Huskies to take care of business at home.

Hunter Huss 21, R-S Central 14

Tuscola at South Point

Has any team in the state turned their season around like the Red Raiders have? After a 1-3 start, South Point is 8-4 and playing very good football. Tonight will be a tough test. The Mountaineers only loss of the season came at Pisgah in overtime, and they blew a 17-0 halftime lead in that one. It’s hard for me to go against the Red Raiders at home.

South Point 28, Tuscola 27

Last week: 7-1

Overall: 80-24