Pair arrested on fraud charges

Staff report

Two Charlotte residents have been charged with using fake identification to buy more than $20,000 of lawn care equipment from a Lincoln County store.

Michael William Murphy, 60, of 5901 McBride Street, and Latonya Denise Brown, 35, of 9406 Abney Court, were arrested on Tuesday by detectives. Deputies said the pair went to Al Lane Motorsports on Highway 27 East on Nov. 19 and bought two zero-turn lawn mowers and a box blade and ordered a third zero-turn mower.

Charlotte police told deputies that the suspects’ vehicle, a Nissan truck with a Florida license plate, was seen in Charlotte at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Detectives were traveling to Charlotte to follow up on the lead when they saw the truck traveling toward Lincoln County on Highway 16. Murphy and Brown were arrested after a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 27 and Asbury Church Road.

Deputies executed a search warrant and found the merchandise in a storage building in Charlotte, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Murphy was charged with one felony count each of possession of stolen goods, presenting fictitious identification while committing a felony, obtaining property by false pretenses, identity theft/trafficking in stolen identities and two counts of conspiracy. He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

Brown was charged with one felony count each of possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretenses and two counts of conspiracy. She was issued a $30,000 secured bond.

Image courtesy of LCSO