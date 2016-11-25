Obituaries — 11-25-16

Iva Lee Poole Griffin

Iva Lee Poole Griffin, 83, of Lincolnton passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2016 at CHS Lincoln surrounded by family and loved ones.

She was born September 25, 1933 in Lincoln County to the late Benjamin Franklin and Margaret Rainy Poole. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin Poole; sister, Mary Icard and special niece, Teresa Roberts.

Ms. Griffin worked in textiles, after retiring she became a caregiver to many, she was well known and sought after for the care and compassion she gave to each of her patients and their families.

Those left to cherish her memory are: daughters, Kitty Wray, Roxanne Motz (Ernie) and Becky Ford; grandchildren; David Motz (Tiffany), Joey Motz (Amy), Brian Wray (Lindy), Megan Wray and Shawna McLean (Rasheeda); great-grandchildren; Zachary Motz, Landon Motz, Jada McLean, Benjamin Motz, Shelby Motz, Karson Wray, Camden Wray, and Jalyn Wray; numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly and her two very special caregivers; Becky Wilson and Pauline Domangue.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2016, at Riverview Baptist Church in Laboratory. The family will receive friends before and after the service.

Jenkins Funeral Home of Newton is serving the Griffin family.

Velma Louise McGinnis Barnes

Velma Louise McGinnis Barnes, age 90, of the Brian Center, and formerly of Bel-Air Drive in Lincolnton, died on Wednesday, November 23, 2016.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2016, at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Stanley Spence officiating.

Mrs. Barnes was born April 28, 1926, in Lincoln County, to the late Kenneth A. and Emma Smith McGinnis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Barnes; three brothers, John, Zeb, and Lester McGinnis; and a sister, Bessie Lewis. She worked as a payroll clerk.

She is survived by a stepdaughter, Donna M. McGeehan of Douglas, Ga.; niece, Laura Sue Steedly of Bessemer City; niece, Diane Barber of Winterville, Ga.; great-nieces, Vickie Mallon and Linda McGinnis of Lincolnton and Kathy Houston and Amy Walker of Iron Station.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 Robin Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serv

ing the Barnes family.

Russell Carroll Young

Russell Carroll Young, 84, died on November 22, 2016.

Visitation will be held November 26, 2016 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held on November 26, 2016 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church. Burial will be at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery with military.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Young family.

Shirley Boleman Bumgarner

Shirley Boleman Bumgarner, 69, of Conover died on November 22, 2016.

A service to celebrate Shirley’s life will be held on November 25, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Bumgarner family.

Ruby Mae Wells Upchurch

Ruby Mae Wells Upchurch, 92, of Cherryville died on November 22, 2016.

Funeral services will be held today at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at City Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends today from 12:30 p.m.until 1:45 PM prior to the service in the church fellowship hall.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the Upchurch family.

Celia Beatrice Phelps Ussery

Celia Beatrice Phelps Ussery, 88, of Maiden died on November 21, 2016.

Funeral service will be held November 27, 2016 at 1 p.m. at Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service is serving the Ussery family.