New River Bluegrass performing with Lowesville Gospel Concerts series

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Bringing a blend of vocal harmonies and acoustic music, New River Bluegrass will be performing on Saturday at 6 p.m. as part of the Lowesville Gospel Concerts series in Stanley.

“These six guys do an awesome job of picking and singing and they write a lot of their own music,” concert organizer Carroll Cooke said.

The group began in 2004 with four members — Barry Long on banjo, Mike Johnson on guitar, Chuck Price on fiddle and Dwayne Brown on bass. After their first CD, titled “Crying Holy,” the group added Mike Mullins on mandolin and later added Andy Smith on lead guitar for the “Heart on the Run” album.

New River Bluegrass just finished recording their sixth CD, which they hope will be released early in 2017 with several original numbers on it, according to Johnson.

“We play predominately bluegrass gospel with some good wholesome bluegrass mixed in there,” Johnson said. “We played at Lowesville last year and (Cooke) is doing a good job there. We’re looking forward to going back.”

At the concert, Johnson said the crowd should expect to have a good time while worshipping the Lord. The group enjoys interacting with each other on stage and with the audience but they are there to relax, play some good music and share the gospel.

“We’d like to thank Carroll for the job he’s doing at Lowesville, the ministry he’s sharing there and for making us a part of it,” Johnson said.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. and is held at the Living Word Ministries, located 1062 Highway 16 South in Stanley. There is no admission cost for the concert, but a freewill offering will be accepted.

Image courtesy of Contributed