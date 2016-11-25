GOP efforts to block Cooper look desperate

ROB SCHOFIELD

Syndicated Columnist

It’s increasingly clear that Roy Cooper is the Governor-elect of North Carolina. It’s perhaps understandable that Gov. Pat McCrory and his supporters are frustrated at their narrow, but increasingly indisputable defeat and are trying desperately to manufacture excuses as to why things might, miraculously, turn McCrory’s way. Now, however, that we are a week and a day out from Election Day with absolutely no indication at all that the McCrory/GOP-appointed boards of elections around the state have done anything other than faithfully report the votes that were cast, it’s time to start wrapping things up and commence the transition.

What’s more as veteran politico Gary Pearce noted on his blog, Talking About Politics, efforts by the GOP to somehow block the will of the voters in the Governor’s race are looking and sounding more and more sketchy every day and, indeed, starting to smack of what Pearce rightfully terms a potential Republican coup d’etat. Let’s hope fervently that sane and responsible voices in conservative circles start to acknowledge the clear handwriting on the wall very soon and resist the temptation to take our state into a very dark and dangerous place. Given the GOP’s record of ends-justify-the-means voter suppression in recent years, however, Pearce’s worries seem sadly well-founded.

Rob Schofield writes for NC Policy Watch.