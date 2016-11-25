Families keep Lincoln County dairy businesses going

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Down from more than 150 just 50 years ago, there are only five commercial dairies still operating in Lincoln County. Despite there being only five, Lincoln County is sixth in milk production in North Carolina. Iredell is No. 1, followed by Randolph, Yadkin, Gaston and Guilford.

Piedmont Jerseys, owned by Corey Lutz and his wife, Bridgette, milk only Jersey cattle. Jerseys are small, brown cows originally bred in the Channel Island of Jersey. The breed is known for the high butterfat content of its milk.

In the late 1950’s to early 1960’s, a lot of local dairies switched from Jersey or Guernsey (another high milk-fat breed) cows to Holsteins (big black and white cows known for high milk production) because fluid milk prices were higher, according to Lutz. Today, fluid consumption is down and a lot of the milk produced is being used to make butter, cheese, ice cream, milk powder and other products.

“Jerseys are more popular in California and out west than here because most of that milk is processed into cheese or butter,” Lutz said.

The Lutz family has raised Jerseys since the early 1900’s. Lutz, who is fourth in his family to be in the dairy business, moved his farm from Catawba County to its present location in Lincoln County in 1997. He designed the farm for managed intensive (rotational) grazing and has won many awards for this practice.

“Jerseys have evolved to be one of the more efficient dairy breeds and our family has always been dedicated to breeding good cows,” he said. “The cows are not a secondary part of the operation – they are the main part.”

Although Lutz sells his cows for a premium because of their genetics, milk prices still affect his farm.

“This is one of the worst years I’ve had since I’ve been doing it on my own because of low milk prices and expensive feed,” he said.

Lutz attributes land prices, feed prices and high labor prices as being primary reasons why so many dairies in the area have gone out of business.

“Like with all agriculture, dairies keep getting bigger and bigger,” he said. “If you are milking 200 cows and making $1 a cow, you figure if you milk 2,000 you’re a lot better off. I guess, in a sense, you are, but if you milk that many cows you are putting smaller dairies out of business. There’s only so much milk market there.”

Currently, Piedmont Jerseys milks about 220 cows, which is the number of cows its facility was designed for.

“We grazed at my dad’s dairy but we didn’t manage it like we do here,” Lutz said. “It really helps with the feed costs. The grazing system is a source of protein and protein is your most expensive feed source so that’s how we try to cut our feed costs. By letting the cows harvest it themselves instead of mechanically harvesting, storing and feeding it back to them it saves us on cost too.”

Lutz knows all of his cows by their families and genetics. The Lutz family has been active and successful in showing Jerseys at local, regional and national fairs and shows.

“I love the dairy business,” he said. “It’s aggravating that it gets to be more and more of a challenge to make a living. I don’t care about getting rich but want to keep the bills paid. There’s no extra money left now to buy or replace equipment like there was seven or eight years ago.”

Lutz’s brother, Kevin, operates Treasure Chest Jerseys, also in Lincoln County, though a bit smaller than Piedmont.

John Beam, IV and his father own and operate Beam Dairy, where they milk approximately 1,100 cows three times a day.

Beam’s grandfather started the dairy in 1952. His father, John Beam, III, went to college and started working at the dairy in 1970. Beam also went off to college and returned to the dairy in 2004.

“Grandfather came out of World War II and they were trying to get people started in dairy and he got started,” he said. “It was something that you didn’t have to have a whole lot of land to do because you could keep the cows close and grow a few crops on the rest of the land. He started with 11 cows and was one of the first dairies that got into electric milking machines.”

Beam said that, in order to stay efficient and competitive in the world market, a farmer has to be willing to embrace new technology, be it tractors or agronomy, of course the cows – the different ways of feeding them and the genetics which improve every day to make them more efficient. Milk pricing is based on supply and demand and right now there’s an oversupply of milk so the price of milk is depressed. I don’t want to bellyache about the price of milk – we had a great year in 2014. It’s a cyclical thing – you have great years and you have bad years and we’re in one of the bad years right now.”

Beam and his father have taken the approach that they have to keep producing more milk because they keep making less on a gallon of milk and the only way for them to survive is to make more milk.

“We don’t do anything else – no other source of income,” he said. “To make more milk we make the cows more comfortable – put a lot of bedding in their stalls, use fans and sprinklers to keep them cool in the summer and even the way they are fed – it’s a science to feeding these cows to keep them healthy and producing.”

Beam Dairy does not keep its milking cows on a pasture like Piedmont does. Beam’s cows are in large, covered buildings, which is not unusual for dairies of this size. The mechanics of moving that many cows around from pasture to milk barn is simply not feasible.

In order to stay efficient, owners of both dairies have to cull those cows that are not producing well, and usually these cows are slaughtered for meat.

“Twenty-five years ago a lot of the cows we have to sell now would be hanging around still,” Beam said. “Efficient 25 years ago and efficient in 2016 are two different things.”

While Beam Dairy has Holstein cows, around 20 years ago, the Beams started breeding some of their Holsteins to Jersey bulls so they’d have smaller calves and an easier time delivering but they liked the cross and kept doing it.

“The biggest reasons why we like them is less calving trouble, better reproduction, better butterfat and just a smaller cow in general – she just holds up better out here,” he said. “We also brought in some Norwegian Red (another breed of dairy cow) genetics, which are known for their disease resistance and they carry more body condition, which, in turn, makes them reproduce better. A Holstein will milk herself to bones. The Norwegian Red helps them keep the flesh on.”

The dairy industry often gets a bad rap for handling cows roughly or inhumanely. There are also some who criticize unhealthy cows and dairies breeding them to produce more milk, which is not in their best interests.

“You don’t get near the milk if you’re rough with them,” Beam said. “Their adrenaline runs up and works negatively against the oxytocin release. My cows are healthier today than they were 15-20 years ago and we’re getting almost double the milk. We’ve come a long way with cow comfort. Our cows are not always on concrete, we have rubber mats for them to lay on. The reason they give more milk is because they’re healthier. There are some bad people in the dairy industry, just like any industry, you’ve got your good and your bad. I believe in taking care of the cows and if I take care of her she takes care of me.”

In order to stay in the business, some dairies have turned to so-called niche market like on-farm bottling, cheese making and agritourism. Beam said he doesn’t want to do this because he likes the production side, the technology and trying new things.

“In reality, I don’t want to deal with the public,” he said. “I like being with the cows. It’s a lot of work and pretty demanding. I usually get here at 4:30 a.m. and am here about 12 hours a day. I’m pretty much available 24/7.”

Beam said he remembers as a kid the things that they did that they don’t have to do now. Many things are much easier but dairying is probably always going to be the most demanding and the toughest job.

“We reinvest heavily in the dairy,” he said. “We don’t want a beach house. This is our life. I love dairying.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard