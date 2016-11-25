Criminal Charges — 11-25-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Robby Lee Brooks, 56, of 2118 Sigmon Dairy Rd. in Newton was charged on Nov. 21 with one count each of littering and injury to personal property.
- Brandon Stewart Shronce, 32, of 5211 Dallas Cherryvill Hwy. in Cherryville was charged on Nov. 21 with one count of failure to appear. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Joanna Nicole Mayberry, 29, of 735 Englewood Dr. in Iron Station was charged on Nov. 21 with one count each of felony larceny and possession of stolen goods. A $10,000 bond was set.
- Eddie Scott Gates, 32, of 141 Victory Grove Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 21 with one count of failure to appear. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Amber Denise Woody, 24, of 213 Horseshoe Lake Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 21 with one count of failure to appear. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Milton Lee Edwards Jr., 19, of 804 Carolina Mill Cr. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 21 with one count of resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Derico Davontay Misenhaimer, 19, of 4621 Bomar Dr. in Charlotte was charged on Nov. 21 with six counts of breaking or entering motor vehicle, three counts each of misdemeanor larceny, conspiracy, and one count each of larceny of motor vehicle and injury to personal property. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
- Frank Eugen Smith Jr., 37, of 957 Calloway Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 21 with one count of communicating threats. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Kelly Renee Turner, 33, of 957 Calloway Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 21 with one count each of failure to appear and communicating threats. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Mandy Marie Foster, 39, of 6141 King Wilkinson Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 21 with three counts of worthless check. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- David Eugene Mosteller, 27, of 135 Eaker Dr. in Cherryville was charged on Nov. 21 with two counts of failure to appear. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
- Howard Junior Reep, 49, of 1628 Knoll Dr. in Vale was charged on Nov. 22 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Ricky Dwayne Burnett Jr., 25, of 5724 Pug Ln. in Iron Station was charged on Nov. 22 with one count each of assault on government official and resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Michael William Murphy, 60, of 5901 Mcbride St. in Charlotte was charged on Nov. 22 with one count each of possession of stolen goods, presenting fictitious identification while committing felony, obtaining property by false pretenses, identity theft trafficking in stolen identities, and conspiracy.
- Latonya Denise Brown, 35, of 9406 Abney Ct. in Charlotte was charged on Nov. 22 with one count each of possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy. A $30,000 secured bond was set.
- Brian Fitzgerald Williams, 39, of 3579 June Bug Rd. in Vale was charged on Nov. 22 with one count of violating 50B order.
- Bryan Keith Heavner, 47, of Owls Den Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 22 with one count each of larceny, possession of stolen goods, and two counts of failure to appear. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Kyle Renee Lewis, 23, of 194 Car Farm Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 22 with one count of failure to comply. A $500 secured point was set.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login