Christmas parades on tap for Lincolnton, Maiden

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Thursday is Thanksgiving and, at the end of the night when the leftovers are put away, the football is over and the Black Friday lines begin to form, the attention of the nation will turn to Christmas.

The city of Lincolnton and the town of Maiden will each kick off the month-long holiday celebration this weekend with their annual Christmas parades. The Maiden parade is scheduled for Saturday afternoon beginning at 3 p.m. The Lincolnton parade will take place on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m., with the city’s tree lighting ceremony to take place afterward on Court Square.

Changes have been made to the Lincolnton parade route for the second consecutive year, in an effort to bring a larger crowd to the downtown area and also to help simplify the pick-up/drop-off process for parents whose children are participating in the parade.

This year, the Lincolnton parade will begin at the intersection of North Flint Street and East Main Street, where the Lincolnton Police Department is located, and will run through downtown, circle the courthouse and finish at the intersection of East Water Street and South Flint Street. This means that those who typically gather on North Aspen Street to watch the parade will now need to migrate toward Court Square to catch the action.

“First of all, we’re hoping to keep everything unified, so that way everyone will want to stay downtown and enjoy our tree lighting ceremony, which is a very important and beautiful ceremony in Lincolnton,” said Holly Perkins, chairperson of the Downtown Development Association’s promotions workgroup. “We also want to make sure that we can keep everyone as safe as possible and with the parade beginning and ending at the same place, parents who have children on floats will know exactly where to pick them up at. This means that they won’t have to worry about leaving the parade to go to Lincolnton High School to pick up their kids before returning for the tree lighting ceremony.”

The Maiden Christmas parade will run from East Maiden Baptist Church on East Maiden Road to Maiden Middle School on North Carolina Avenue. Those with questions about the parade can contact the Maiden Community Center at (828) 428-5022.