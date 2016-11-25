Around Town — 11-25-16

SATURDAY

Blood Donation

Family Video, located at 1407 E. Main St. in Lincolnton will host a blood donor opportunity from

1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Concert

Lowesville Gospel Concerts/Living Word Ministries, located at 1062 Hwy 16 South in Lowesville (Stanley) will host New River Blugrass Band at 6 p.m. The doors will open at 4:30. Tickets will be sold at the door for $12 each. For more information please contact Carroll Cooke at (704)618-9762.

Breakfast

Daniels Lutheran Church, located at 3170 Reepsville Rd. in Lincolnton, will host a country breakfast, open to the public from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. A $7 donation is suggested to benefit the church building fund.