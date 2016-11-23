The actors and the president

The job of the president-elect isn’t so busy that Donald Trump couldn’t take to the internet this past weekend to complain about a group of Broadway actors who, shockingly, were critical of his administration and used the attendance of Vice President Mike Pence at their performance to voice that criticism.

Trump was complaining, on Twitter, about the cast of the musical “Hamilton,” which took Pence’s appearance at the show on Friday to ask the future vice president to “uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us” and to voice fears about a non-inclusive Trump administration. Those fears, of questionable legitimacy, are simply in keeping with the current left-wing handwringing that’s been so in vogue since the election. And so was Trump’s response, an impotent demand for respect and an apology from artists who are entitled to speak their minds and criticize whomever they please.

Likewise, Trump is perfectly within his rights to say whatever he wants about the cast of “Hamilton.” But it is decidedly un-presidential behavior.

Some critics have said Trump’s bluster about the actors was calculated to distract the media and public from actual news stories, like the $25 million fraud settlement related to Trump University or some of his less-than-stellar cabinet selections. That’s a bit of a stretch. If there’s one thing we know about social media, it’s that it’s made for the impulsive person. Trump has a massive platform (almost 16 million Twitter followers), and the urge to word-vomit whatever thought enters his head into the digital universe seems to be an urge he has no interest in stifling.

The exchange between our future president and a bunch of actors is emblematic of how pathetic and soft our culture has become. It’s not enough for art to speak for itself and to perform one of its most important functions — acting as a lens through which to view and evaluate systems of power and ideas. Instead, we’re treated to a heartfelt speech. And it’s not enough for a man who will soon be the most powerful man in the world to simply brush off that moronic speech and go about preparing to be the most powerful man in the world. Instead, we’re treated to a clueless diatribe on arguably the worst social media platform. For those of us without an axe to grind, the next four years are looking pretty bleak right now.