Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Wrestling

Tri County Tournament

West Lincoln at Ashbrook

 

Thursday, Nov. 24

No games scheduled

 

Friday, Nov. 25

Football

State Playoffs

Eastern Randolph at Lincolnton  7:30 p.m.

East Lincoln at West Caldwell  7:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at Monroe  7:30 p.m.

Hendersonville at Surry Central  7:30 p.m.

Franklin at Shelby  7:30 p.m.  

R-S Central at Hunter Huss 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Heritage at Reidsville 7:30 p.m.

North Rowan at Brevard  7:30 p.m.

Burns at Hibriten  7:30 p.m.

Crest at West Rowan  7:30 p.m.

Tuscola at South Point  7:30 p.m.

Patton at Pisgah  7:30 p.m.

Bessemer City at Whiteville  7:30 p.m.

