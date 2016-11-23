This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Wrestling
Tri County Tournament
West Lincoln at Ashbrook
Thursday, Nov. 24
No games scheduled
Friday, Nov. 25
Football
State Playoffs
Eastern Randolph at Lincolnton 7:30 p.m.
East Lincoln at West Caldwell 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Monroe 7:30 p.m.
Hendersonville at Surry Central 7:30 p.m.
Franklin at Shelby 7:30 p.m.
R-S Central at Hunter Huss 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Heritage at Reidsville 7:30 p.m.
North Rowan at Brevard 7:30 p.m.
Burns at Hibriten 7:30 p.m.
Crest at West Rowan 7:30 p.m.
Tuscola at South Point 7:30 p.m.
Patton at Pisgah 7:30 p.m.
Bessemer City at Whiteville 7:30 p.m.
