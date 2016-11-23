Rebels get past Cherryville

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Kabian McClendon’s steal and dunk with eight seconds to go gave West Lincoln the lead, and when Dallas Bridges got a hand on the Cherryville pass into the frontcourt, the Rebels came away with a hard earned 71-70 victory over the Ironmen.

“I’m proud of how we played extremely hard for the entire game,” said West Lincoln head coach David Handsel after his team’s first win of the season. “We played unselfish basketball when we needed to.”

The game went back and forth all night long. After the Rebels built a ten point lead at 17-7 in the first quarter, Cherryville stormed back with an 11-2 run to end the half and close the gap to 31-30.

The Ironmen took a one point lead into the fourth quarter, and both teams made some key free throws down the stretch.

Dallas Bridges knocked down a pair with 30 seconds to go to give West Lincoln a 69-68 lead, and Taveon Hardin gave Cherryville the lead back when he buried two free throws with 19 seconds left.

Following an offensive foul on the Rebels that gave the basketball back to the Ironmen with 16 seconds to play, McClendon got the steal and uncontested dunk for the game’s final points.

West Lincoln will be off until next Tuesday when they host Fred T. Foard. Cherryville will host Mountain Island Charter also on Tuesday.

Cherryville 13 17 20 20 – 70

West Lincoln 19 12 18 22 – 71

Cherryville: Landon Hudson 17, Taveon Hardin 16, Matt Cain 14, Bud Baxter 11, Harrill 6, Lockhart 4, Sanders 1, Lewis 1. WL: Dalton Brooks 20, Kabian McClendon 18, Dallas Bridges 16, Franklin 8, Varner 4, Gilmore 3, Willis 2.

Girls:

Cherryville 34, West Lincoln 32

Cherryville 6 4 10 14 – 34

West Lincoln 7 10 11 4 – 32

Cherryville: S Miller 19, Tuft 5, Henley 4, Bess 4, Hester 2. WL: Mattie Wyant 11, Elmore 8, Gilmore 5, Grant 3, Saine 3, Baucom 2.

Image courtesy of David Keever / LTN