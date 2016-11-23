Mustangs travel to West Caldwell on Friday

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

East Lincoln will travel to West Caldwell this Friday for the second time this season. But this time, there is much more on the line.

This week’s second round 2AA playoff game is for a chance to advance to the third round, and a date with the winner of the Mount Pleasant-Monroe game.

In their first trip to Gamewell back on October 21, the Mustangs fell to the Warriors by a score of 42-32.

But head coach Mike Byus doesn’t believe his team played well that night. East Lincoln allowed 28 first-quarter points that night, thanks in part to turnovers and poor tackling.

The Mustangs threw two interceptions, lost two fumbles and had 70 yards in penalties.

They also gave up 256 rushing yards, including 171 to running back Jeremy Boyce. The junior carried the ball 36 times that night, and scored a pair of touchdowns.

The 256 yards on the ground by the Warriors was more than twice the average allowed per game by East Lincoln.

“We’re going to have to go up there and play well and tackle well,” said Byus. “We didn’t tackle worth a flip. We can’t go through the motions.”

West Caldwell quarterback Titus Tucker left the October game with an injury. But Kaleb Dula filled in nicely for Tucker, connecting on 5 of nine pass attempts for 119 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Brooks that gave the Warriors a 28-3 first quarter lead.

The Mustangs rallied in the second quarter of the game on an eight-yard touchdown run by Trevor Childers, followed by Cameron Dollar’s 20-yard scoring reception from Marcus Graham to trim the West Caldwell lead to 28-18.

And when Graham scored on a nine-yard run, East Lincoln was within three at 28-25. But Jeremy Boyce extended the Warriors lead back to ten points right before halftime on a three-yard run, and West Caldwell seemed to carry the momentum into the second half.

The teams entered the game with the two best defenses in the Southern District-7 2A conference as far as yards allowed. But at the end of the night, they had combined for 846 yards.

Since that night, the Mustangs have reeled off three straight wins. East Lincoln defeated Maiden and West Lincoln to close out the regular season, then defeated Smoky Mountain 49-21 last Friday in the first round of the 2AA playoffs.

West Caldwell fell to Lincolnton 33-20 the week after the East Lincoln game. But since that loss, the Warriors have outscored their two opponents 107-0. First, a 66-0 victory over Bunker Hill to close out the regular season, then last week’s 41-0 first round playoff win over West Stokes.

The Mustangs will need a good defensive effort on the road if they are going to advance to next week’s third round. A healthy Tucker will make things even more difficult, and East Lincoln can’t expect to win if they allow another 250-plus yard rushing night.

They will also need to take care of the football. It seems like their turnovers have come in bunches. East Lincoln will need to win the turnover battle Friday night.

Image courtesy of Tracy Profitti / Special to the LTN