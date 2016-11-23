Dairy Diaries: Lincoln County milk production through the years

There are fragments of former dairy farms, like the silos standing next to low barns that may be falling in, scattered throughout Lincoln County. At one time, Lincoln County was home to hundreds of working dairy farms, but many are now gone.

Just 50 years ago, there were more than 150 dairy farms with approximately 3,862 dairy cows or, if divided evenly, 24 cows per farm, according to figures provided by Brent Buchanan, Lincoln County area dairy specialized agent for the North Carolina Department of Agriculture. Today, there are just five dairy farms left in business, with a total of approximately 2,900 cows, which equates to 580 cows per farm.

“A lot of dairyman came out of the service after World War II and had nothing to do so the government gave them a program where they would go to school and learn a trade or they would go into the dairy business,” said Dean Reep, a former dairyman in Lincoln County. “Then, in 1953, the boll weevil came in and wiped most of the cotton out and a lot of farmers got into dairy.”

At one time, a lot of cotton was grown in Lincoln County but, when the boll weevil pest hit, farmers had to find another way to make money. Until large, commercial dairies became common, milking dairy cows was a daily chore on North Carolina farms. Those families that already had a cow or two, like the Reep family, which wanted a way to add to their income bought more cows and sold their milk locally. It was a good way for them to both diversify and to have a more regular income.

“Dad and I started a Grade A dairy in 1953,” Reep said. “In 1956, I decided I was going to go to college and my younger brother helped dad. In 1958, my older brother, who was milking in the western part of the county, came down and took over helping dad milk.”

Prior to putting in a new dairy barn and equipment that enabled the Reep family to sell their milk as Grade A, they milked their cows and either sold the cream locally for butter or sold to Carnation, which opened in Statesville in 1936.

The growth of the dairy industry in North Carolina was also tied to the growth of cities and metropolitan areas. When farms were able to get electricity and install both coolers and milking equipment, they were able to expand and market their products to metropolitan areas.

Milk is graded by how it is handled. When the Reep family started their Grade A dairy, the requirements were basically that if the dairy had a cement floor and the milk went into electric coolers or tanks, it could be labeled Grade A. Grade B and Grade C milk could only be used in manufactured dairy products like cheese, butter, nonfat dry milk and condensed milk. Grading of milk has changed over the years and, today, most dairies selling milk now are Grade A, according to Buchanan.

“When I came back in 1963 to let my dad retire, we built the silo and bought more cows,” he said. “Then we built a bigger barn and added a 500-gallon bulk milk tank and then a 1,000-gallon tank.”

The Reep dairy continued to add cows and increase its storage capacity because the demand for milk was relatively high and the prices were usually good. Federal Milk Marketing Orders were put in place in the 1930’s to regulate handlers that sold milk or milk products, requiring them to pay not less than an established minimum price for the Grade A milk they purchase from dairy producers, depending on how the milk is used. A higher price is paid for milk intended for fluid consumption than for milk used for other products like yogurt, ice cream, cheese, butter and nonfat dry milk.

After Reep’s brother died in 1979, he continued milking almost another 15 years.

“In 1994, I had trouble with my shoulder and, as I was coming up the road with a load of silage, I could hardly pick my arm up,” he said. “Something said ‘you’ve got to get rid of the cows.’ So I went to the telephone called the field man in Lexington and told him I needed to move 90 cows in the next three or four days.”

Reep needed surgery to repair an injury to his shoulder caused from the repetitive nature of daily milking and he didn’t want to leave his son in charge of the dairy while he recovered. He sold 90 milking cows for a fair price at that time. He kept back the replacement heifers, young female cows, until the next fall, when they’d be worth more. He sold them for approximately $1 per pound, which was a fair price at the time. The month after he sold them, the price dropped to $.50 per pound.

“You think the Lord ain’t looking after me,” Reep said with a chuckle. “I got them out at the right time and I still wake up every morning and think ‘somebody didn’t go feed them cows.’”

Another dairy owner who bought some of his cows told Reep that whenever he got the hankering to smell cow manure that he could come by and help him and he wouldn’t charge him a dime for it. Reep said that he did take him up the offer a couple of times.

“We were going to have to get bigger and buy more equipment or get out of it, which was another thing that entered into it,” he said. “The economics wouldn’t let us stay small.”

Larger farms are often more efficient because of their scale but that doesn’t always mean that they are more profitable. When milk prices are good, the farmers take advantage of that and when times are bad they have an oversupply of milk and cows that they have to continue to feed and care for even though the price of their milk is low.

“Basically, they are all trending toward more cows because the cash flow needs to continue to ratchet up,” Buchanan said.

The pricing of milk is both complex and volatile, according to Buchanan. The one thing that a dairy can count on is that every day they’ll have milk that they need to sell so that they can continue to produce more. Milk is highly perishable so it cannot be stored with the hope of a better price.

“Milk can be made into powder and stored but the equipment is very expensive to do this and not so profitable in times of high milk prices,” he said.

Like with the Reep dairy, other factors like the age of the farmer and the absence of sons or daughters interested in continuing the dairy put many out business. Running a dairy is a 24/7 job, 365 days a year and an eight-hour day, five-day workweek was more attractive to many.

“Whenever you are dealing with living systems there’s going to be a lot of management time that’s going to go into monitoring how things are progressing and then there’s also a tremendous amount of physical labor that has to be done by the farmer or managed by the farmer,” Buchanan said. “Many farmers will consider a typical work week as 70 hours then when you get into holidays, employees want to have time off so the owners are often the ones taking those shifts so you are tied several times over to the farm.”

Another element contributing to the closing of dairies was the increasing value of agricultural land.

“Many of the best areas for agriculture are the most desirable areas for either people to live or large tracts of land for commercial use,” Buchanan said. “Agriculture is forever in competition with homeowners or commercial development. Also, if there doesn’t appear to be an immediate turnaround in prices of, for example, milk, then unfortunately that is the only option a farmer can take to have a retirement fund.”

Like so many of the former dairy farms in Lincoln County, Reep’s dairy barns and silo are still standing, but empty. Despite there being only five dairies in Lincoln County, the county is sixth in milk production in North Carolina.

The second part of this series will look at the current status of the dairy industry in Lincoln County.

