Commissioners approve two new subdivisions in East Lincoln

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved two residential developments in East Lincoln that will bring 250 new homes to the area.

The first subdivision, to be known as Wildbrook, will be developed by Hawthorne Development Group. The neighborhood will sit on 73 acres of land bordering Triangle Circle, Rufus Road and Airlie Parkway. Wildbrook will contain up to 180 single-family detached homes.

The subdivision will be developed in three phases, according to Hawthorne representative Robert Davis. He expects the project will begin within the next year, but will likely four to five years for a complete build out.

Wildbrook will consist of two different lot sizes, with homes ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 square feet, depending on the number of stories at each residence. The homes on the smaller lots are expected to market for around $225,000- $275,000 and the larger lots will likely sell between $295,000-$375,000.

Hawthorne has agreed to contribute $150,000 to be put toward improvements at the intersection of Optimist Club Road and Highway 16 Bypass to address traffic concerns expressed at an earlier community involvement meeting.

Commissioner Bill Beam raised concerns over the subdivision’s proximity to Airlie Business Park at a joint meeting with the planning board earlier this month.

“We’ve got people who don’t want a body shop next door to them and we’re talking about putting family homes across the street from the biggest industrial park that we have in the county,” Beam said. “I don’t want the property owners coming back and hammering on the commissioners because they’ve paid a lot of money for these homes and can’t hardly live there because of the sounds of these industries across the street.”

Steve Bailey, Hawthorne’s director of development, told Beam that he’d spoken with three or four national builders who have no concerns and are all very interested in this location.

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the Wildbrook subdivision on Monday.

The second development, to be known as Laurelwood, will be developed by Queen City Land, LLC. Laurelwood will sit on 19 acres of land located on the south side of Natalie Commons Drive, about 1,000 feet west of Highway 16 Business. The subdivision will contain approximately 72 single-family, age-restricted homes.

Davis, who is serving as a representative for Queen City Land as well, expects the first homes to be finished by October. The homes are expected to be approximately 2,500 square feet and the estimated price would come in at around $350,000. The development will be subject to the Housing for Older Persons Act, meaning that at least 80 percent of the occupied units must be occupied by at least one person who is 55 years of age or older. The remaining 20 percent can be occupied by a person under the age of 55, but not under the age of 45.

The Laurelwood subdivision was not approved unanimously, with commissioner Carrol Mitchem casting the lone dissenting vote. Mitchem referenced the small lot sizes on the property, less than a quarter of an acre, according to zoning administrator Randy Hawkins, when asked about his opposition to the development.

“I think that it’s too compact and that they want to put too many houses on such a small acreage of land,” Mitchem said. “I won’t argue that there isn’t a demand for these types of developments, but I just don’t like the way that it looks.”

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will meet again on Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. inside the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.