Lincolnton firefighters give coats to local students

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Lincolnton Professional Fire Fighters Association (LPFFA) brought some warmth to 72 Lincoln County Schools children on Tuesday.

For the second year, members of the LPFFA took part in “Operation Warm,” a national campaign that the International Association of Firefighters has partnered with, to get coats to school-aged children in need. The coats that are provided are brand new and most of them are made in the United States. Operation Warm has been distributing coats to children and families in need since 1998 and has delivered approximately two million since then.

Last year, Lincoln County firefighters gave 63 coats to Lincoln County Schools and they are providing another 72 this year, according to LPFFA president Lee Hansen.

“Last year, we donated all of the coats to children in one school,” Hansen said. “This year we are donating them to the school board office with the hope that the coats will be more far-reaching this year.”

Last year, all of the coats were donated to Battleground Elementary School but, this year, to avoid any embarrassment, they are going to students anonymously.

“We have many families that struggle during the winter season with having adequate cold weather clothing,” LCS Director of Testing and Accountability Rusty Saine said in an email. “The Lincolnton Fire Department, in conjunction with Lincoln County Schools, through Operation Warm helps to provide 72 coats of various sizes that will be delivered to students system-wide. We want to thank the firefighters and Lee Hansen for their contributions and their help in meeting the needs of our students.”

The money to cover the coats comes from a telephone drive where the firefighters sell tickets to concerts and member dues.

“All of us see our job as a privilege and it gives us so much that we feel like we need to do something in return,” Hansen said. “We don’t get paid a lot but we do enjoy the satisfaction in our job of helping people.”

Image courtesy of Contributed