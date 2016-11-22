Pair arrested on child abuse charges

Staff report

A Newton man and a Lincolnton woman have been arrested on child abuse charges.

Lincolnton Police Department officers arrested Keith Lee Clontz, 32, of 1548 Highway 16 in Newton, and Hayley Danielle Hoyle, 31, of 207 Little Street in Lincolnton, on Friday in connection with the abuse a 9-month-old twin boys.

Officers said they were notified of the alleged abuse on Nov. 9 by the Lincoln County Department of Social Services. The twins were hospitalized as a result of their injuries.

Officers said Hoyle is the mother of the children and was charged with two misdemeanor counts of allowing child abuse inflicting physical injury. Officers said Clontz was Hoyle’s boyfriend at the time the abuse occurred and was charged with two felony counts of intentional child abuse inflicting physical injury.

Clontz was issued a $150,000 secured bond. Officers said he has prior convictions for felony manufacturing marijuana, assault on a female, larceny, trespassing and driving while impaired. Hoyle does not have a criminal record.

Image courtesy of LPD