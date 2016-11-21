Trio arrested on drug charges

Staff report

Three people have been arrested on felony drug charges following a lengthy investigation in western Lincoln County.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Donald Joseph Gaul, 52, and Sanday Lynn Gaul, 46, both of 1256 Clarence Beam Road in Cherryville, and William Elton Patterson, 45, of 1338 Clarence Beam Road, were arrested on Friday after a six-month undercover investigation into drug activity in the area.

Deputies said undercover detectives made multiple purchases of methamphetamine from people at both homes.

Donald Gaul was charged with two felony counts each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. He received a $30,000 secured bond.

Sandra Gaul was charged with two felony counts each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a scheduled II controlled substance and one felony count of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. She was issued a $15,000 secured bond.

Patterson was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond.

Sandra Gaul was charged in September with identity theft and food stamp fraud and was arrested in October on several felony charges for breaking and entering and drug possession.

Sandra Gaul has prior convictions for driving while impaired in Lincoln County in 2010 and 2011.

Patterson has prior Lincoln County convictions for assault on a female in 2005, driving while license revoked in 2011 and assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II controlled substance in 2016. North Carolina Department of Public Safety records show he is currently on probation.

Image courtesy of LCSO