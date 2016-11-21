Smith, Rhyne honored at Lincoln County Chamber banquet

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Hundreds gathered inside the Laboratory Mill in Lincolnton on Thursday evening for the annual Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce banquet. The night serves as a celebration for all that has been accomplished in Lincoln County over the past year and as a recognition of two individuals whose philanthropic efforts have made a significant impact on the community.

Marissa Smith was overcome with emotion while the Lincolnton Business and Professional Women’s Organization introduced her as the 2016 Lincoln County Woman of the Year. The initial shock turned into elation and, ultimately, humility on a night that the retired math teacher won’t soon forget.

“This is a total shock,” Smith said. “It’s very humbling because I do a lot of volunteer activities with a lot of women and there are so many women out there, just in this community, who are so deserving. I’ve had the opportunity to work with so many people who are so supportive of this community and I am just so blessed to be a part of Lincoln County. I’ve had a lot of wonderful women as role models throughout my life who have taught me the importance of giving back. I’m just very appreciative of all the other women who have come before me and those who will come after me. I’m just truly blessed.”

Smith served as a math teacher in Lincoln County for more than two decades and has remained involved with students through her work this past summer at the brand new Asbury Resource Center. She’s also a regular volunteer at Amy’s Closet, a nonprofit women’s clothing boutique that benefits victims of domestic violence. Smith and her husband, Chuck, were honored with the Governor’s Volunteer Service award earlier this year for their lifetime of service to the community.

“Volunteer work builds a better community,” Smith said. “I think that everybody needs a hand sometimes to lift them up from whatever it is that they’re going through. I serve as the allocations chair for the United Way so I get to see all of the agencies and how our community is reaching out and helping all of these agencies through the United Way. I’ve been able to meet a lot of people and get a different perspective. We tend to get into our own little shells, but volunteer work gives you a clear realization of what else is happening in the world aside from what’s going on in your own little environment.”

That dedication to helping others is something that Smith hopes to pass on to her daughter and two granddaughters, who were in attendance at the banquet Thursday night.

“It was wonderful to have them there with me,” Smith said. “A lot of times I do the things that I do to show them the importance of giving back to the community. It’s important for me to be a good role model to the young women in my family just like my mom and my grandmothers had always been for me. I see my daughter helping in the community, which is very important, and I think her daughters are learning that also. As a woman, I was glad to have them there to celebrate with me.”

Family is also of the utmost importance for the 2016 Lincoln County Man of the Year, Chris Rhyne, who celebrated his award with his father, wife and two daughters.

“I have an amazing wife who has been nothing but supportive and encouraging for almost 20 years now,” Rhyne said. “We try to do as much as we can as a family. It’s just been a wonderful experience for me and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

After taking a moment to compose himself, Rhyne thanked his father, first and foremost, for teaching him to have faith in God during times of doubt. That bond with his father is something that has greatly influenced Rhyne’s work in the community with the “All-Pro Dad” initiative, which seeks to help men become the best husband and father that they can be.

“I remember my dad and my mom always being involved in my life,” Rhyne said. “They were at every scouting event, every sporting event and any events that I had for school or church. I didn’t realize it at the time, but that made a big impact on me and serves as part of my drive for the All-Pro Dad program, which teaches dads the importance of not only being involved, but being actively involved in the lives of their children. The importance of spending that quality time and realizing that our words matter. We have the power to build up or tear down and we need to do more building up.”

Rhyne’s mother worked as a first grade teacher in Lincoln County schools for more than 30 years and his wife, Heather, was recently elected to serve on the Lincoln County Board of Education. He was named the Volunteer of the Year for the school system in 2013.

“My wife’s parents were educators as well, so we both grew up in that same atmosphere where children and families were of the utmost importance,” Rhyne said. “Heather and I are both very passionate about the children and families that are in our communities and doing what we can to make a positive impact through All-Pro Dad and the Upward ministry. My mom was just a people person. She never met a stranger and she just loved everybody. She used to say ‘children don’t care how much you know until they see how much you care,’ and I saw her live that out through her life.”

