Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Monday, Nov. 21

Basketball

Draughn at West Lincoln

 

Wrestling

North Lincoln at Newton-Conover  5 p.m.

Southlake Christian, Patton at West Lincoln (JV)  5 p.m.

 

 

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Basketball

Cherryville at West Lincoln

 

Wrestling

Tri County Tournament

West Lincoln at Ashbrook

 

Swimming

North Lincoln  3 p.m.

 

 

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Wrestling

Tri County Tournament

West Lincoln at Ashbrook

You must be logged in to post a comment Login