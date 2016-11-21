This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Monday, Nov. 21
Basketball
Draughn at West Lincoln
Wrestling
North Lincoln at Newton-Conover 5 p.m.
Southlake Christian, Patton at West Lincoln (JV) 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Basketball
Cherryville at West Lincoln
Wrestling
Tri County Tournament
West Lincoln at Ashbrook
Swimming
North Lincoln 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Wrestling
Tri County Tournament
West Lincoln at Ashbrook
