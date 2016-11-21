Saine discusses General Assembly, governor’s race

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

All eyes are on the North Carolina governor’s race between incumbent Republican Pat McCrory and Attorney General Roy Cooper, a Democrat. The contest, in which Cooper leads by 6,600 votes as of Friday, has come to a standstill, with McCrory reporting complaints of fraud in 52 of 100 North Carolina counties.

McCrory is one of just a handful of North Carolina Republicans who struggled on an Election Day that saw the GOP maintain a veto-proof majority in the general assembly. Republican Jason Saine, Lincoln County’s representative in the General Assembly, attributed McCrory’s struggles to a number of factors.

“My district is a very strong Republican district whereas his district, the state, is kind of a purple, slightly leaning right district,” said Saine, who won re-election after running unopposed. “He’s always got that challenge and anyone who runs for a statewide office faces that challenge. I also think it’s a culmination of four years of being attacked by major media in the state. He obviously wasn’t getting a lot of compliments from the News and Observer or the Charlotte Observer so that makes things difficult. It was always going to be a close race. It was a close race four years ago when he won and he lost it by a narrow margin four years before that. I think it’s just indicative of that particular race.”

McCrory has been adamant that he won’t concede until all of his complaints are resolved. His camp says there have been reports of votes being cast by people who are no longer living and others by people who had already voted. Even if Cooper does become the next governor, the veto-proof majority in both the House and Senate will make it difficult for him to bring change to North Carolina.

“Whatever the national narrative has been with regard to the elections in North Carolina, the reality is that legislators are closest to the people at home and if you look at those returns from rural areas outside of Charlotte and Raleigh, most seem pretty satisfied with the way that the state government is being run,” Saine said. “We’re running surpluses, we’ve reduced unemployment and we’ve improved teacher pay over the course of the last three years. We’re touching on issues that people really care about and that’s why we’ve been rewarded by the voters with supermajorities in both houses.”

North Carolina Republicans, and McCrory in particular, have faced criticism over the passing of House Bill 2, a law that restricted which public restroom transgender people use.

“I think that’s really more of a statement on the outside money that was coming into our state and that’s simply because people put money into an issue in an effort to make it an issue,” Saine said. “For example, I couldn’t go to lunch or to shop locally without people coming up and thanking me for my vote on HB2. The Charlotte Observer was notorious for pushing that issue, I mean they were putting on a forum about HB2 a week before the election trying to make it an issue. Simply beating a drum continually doesn’t make something an issue for people who aren’t temporary residents, but people who live here full time.”