Roundup

Friday

Basketball

Girls:

Lincoln Charter 63, Uwharrie Charter 14

Freshman Felicity Fields scored 21 points to lead the Lady Eagles. Fields also had 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists.

Boys:

Lincoln Charter 100, Uwharrie Charter 56

Jackson Gabriel scored 25 points to lead the Eagles over Uwharrie Charter Friday night. Levontae Knox (16), Kody Shubert (15), Jehlon Johnson (12) and Zeke Mayfield (10) also scored in double figures for Lincoln Charter.