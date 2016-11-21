Iron Station potter works with Lincoln County clay

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Robert Hovis started making pottery using refined clay and glazes, but became curious about the old kraut and pickle jars like his parents had when he was growing up. He then began making pottery with the clay that he dug from his property in Iron Station, the same way founding Catawba Valley folk potters like Burlon Craig and the Reinhardts sourced their clay. Normally, these recipes and skills are passed down through the generations or learned from an experienced potter, but Hovis started experimenting with clay and glazes on his own.

“I met some of the local potters like Kim Ellington and Charlie Lisk and they talked about finding their clay in different places so I decided to try some of the clay on my property,” Hovis said.

He had a friend with a backhoe dig a pit in the woods of his property where he gets one type of clay and there’s a spot near his garden where nothing would ever grow that he gets another type of clay, which is redder in color. Nothing grows in that area because there’s a high iron content, according to Hovis. He also designed numerous types of grinders, crushers and mixers out of modern-day power tools that he uses to prepare the clay.

Until the second quarter of the 19th century, earthenware was the predominant type of pottery in North Carolina and was fired to a relatively low temperature. Folk potters of the Piedmont moved over to high-temperature ware at the beginning of the 19th century in order to get away from the lead glaze due to its potential toxicity and to produce more durable, functional pots.

In the late 18th and the 19th centuries, salt was the predominate glaze used on American stoneware, but salt was expensive and not readily available in the Catawba Valley. So potters in this area started to use a different type of glaze, which came to be known as “alkaline glaze.”

Depending on the ingredients, which are far more variable than those used in a salt glaze, alkaline glaze is normally green or brown in color and forms a lustrous coating. The potters used either lime or wood ashes, two economical and readily available sources containing compounds of calcium, sodium and potassium. For the silica source, which provides the glass for the body of the glaze, southern potters drew on clay, sand, quartz, feldspar, iron cinders or glass.

The building where Hovis makes his pottery is full of barrels and bags of clay in various states, containers and bags of different minerals for the glazes, different bowls and other pieces of pottery that he’s made using different combinations of clay and glazes with careful notes on how they were made. Each piece that he makes has its own color patterns and textures and Hovis knows exactly why the piece looks like it does, but he can’t always replicate it.

“Every batch is different,” he said. “I have to do a test run to see how it turns out. It’s unlimited to what you can do with the glazes but you have to match it up with your clay body. I try not to take orders where people say they want one ‘just like this one’ because I can’t guarantee it.”

Even the different types of kilns that Hovis uses can make the pottery come out differently.

“I reverse-engineered and in talking to people and reading,” he said. “The only way you know is if you try it to see if it will work out or not. It used to be people would guard their recipes for glazes and all but I guarantee you that if every potter in Lincoln County had the same formula or even if I mixed up the glaze and give them enough to make a bowl, you’d have 20 different-looking pots.”

Like potters of the past, all of the pieces that Hovis makes are utilitarian and he hopes that they will be used and not just be decorative pieces. He makes many different types of bowls, cups, pitchers, tea pots and, most recently, bacon cookers, which are turning out to be very popular.

Recently, Hovis donated 200 bowls to Rotary Club of Lincolnton-Sunrise to be sold during the club’s “Bowls of Joy” fundraiser. All of the proceeds were given to help fund Alzheimer’s disease research.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard