Obituaries —11-21-16

Rica Johnson Shoffner

Rica Johnson Shoffner, 36, of Lincolnton passed away on Friday, November 18, 2016 at Catawba Regional Hospice.

She was born March 30, 1980 in Catawba County to Charley and Priscilla Cole Johnson of Conover. Rica was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lincolnton where she once served as the Preschool Director. She was a loving wife, mother and daughter.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ambrey Faith; and her grandparents.

Those left to cherish her memory are: husband of 14½ years, Scott Shoffner of the home; son, Ayden Michael Shoffner of the home; parents, Charley and Priscilla Cole Johnson of Conover; sister, Shannon Austin and husband David of Connelly Springs; father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Nancy Moore of Hickory; several brothers and sisters-in-law and a host of nieces and nephews

A service to celebrate Rica’s life will be held today, November 21, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Lincolnton. Dr. Ed Yount, Rev. Rickie Helms, Jr. and Brother Shea Houser will officiate. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family will receive friends today, November 21, 2016 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. Calvary Baptist Church Deacons will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church “Together We Build”, 493 Calvary Church Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Condolences may be sent to the Shoffner family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Shoffner family.

Paul Dhams Goodwin

CONOVER — Mr. Paul Dhams Goodwin, age 58, of 2168 Angle Drive in Conover died on Friday, November 18, 2016.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. today, November 21, 2016, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeremy Mahaffey officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Goodwin was born on December 17, 1957 in St. Louis, Mo. to the late Harold and Mary Lyles Goodwin. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Archie Goodwin. Mr. Goodwin was a chef and former co-owner of Legal Steakout Restaurant in Hickory.

Survivors include his wife Deborah Beaver Goodwin of the home; one brother, Marty Goodwin of Florida.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Goodwin family.

Bryte Huss Laney

Bryte Huss Laney, age 100, of the Brian Center in Lincolnton, and formerly of Hillside Drive, died on Thursday, November 17, 2016.

Her funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2016, at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Ken Gibson and Rev. Barry Devine officiating. Burial followed in Hollybrook Cemetery. The family received friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Laney was born June 6, 1916, in Lincoln County, to the late Efram Augustus and Mary Emma Hull Huss. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Laney; two sisters, Sallie Stamey and Vernie Harris; brothers, Ruffin Huss, Clyde Huss, and Cletus Huss; foster brother, Elsie Phelps; and a grandchild, Robin Avery. Bryte worked in textiles.

She is survived by a son, Jim Laney, and wife Aneta, of Lincolnton; two daughters, Brenda Avery, and husband Jerry, of Lincolnton and Sandra Laney Brown of Sunset Beach; seven grandchildren, Kim Avery, Todd Avery, Greg Avery, Heath Brown, Josh Brown, Beth Laney Cole, and Amanda Laney Neratka; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church, PO Box 441, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Laney family.

Loretta Azbart Smith

Loretta Azbart Smith, 88, of Newton died November 8, 2016.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held today at 1:15 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Newton. The family will receive friends following the service in the family life center. A graveside service will be held will be on December 10, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Toledo, Ohio.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Smith family.

George Clinton Miller

George Clinton Miller, Sr., 70, of Lincolnton died November 16, 2016.

No services are planned at this time.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Miller family.

Clarence Wiley Poindexter

Clarence Wiley Poindexter, 74, died November 18, 2016.

A service was held at 2 p.m. November 20, 2016 in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel. The family received friends from 1p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow with DAV Graveside Rites.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton served the Poindexter family.

Jennie Williamson Franklin

Jennie Williamson Franklin, 77, of Conover died November 18, 2016.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held November 22, 2016 at 2:30 p.m. at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in Hickory. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family will receive friends November 22, 2016 from noon until 2:15 p.m. at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Franklin family.

Jerry Welch Mitchem

Jerry Welch Mitchem, 74, of Claremont died November 19, 2016.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held November 22, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends this evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Mitchem family.

Donald Gidney

Donald Gidney, 69, formerly of Lincolnton died November 20, 2016.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton.

Lola Stroupe Beam

Lola Stroupe Beam, 94, of Cherryville died November 18, 2016.

Visitation was held November 20, 2016 from 2:45 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life Service was held November 20, 2016 at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Cherryville. Burial will be in Cherryville City Memorial Cemetery.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Beam family.

Jim Lee Drum

Jim Lee Drum, 79, of Hickory died November 18, 2016.

A memorial service will be held November 23, 2016 at 2 p.m. at St. Stephens Lutheran Missouri Synod. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Drum family.