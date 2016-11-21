Knights cruise past Rebels

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The North Lincoln Knights boys basketball team opened their 2016-17 campaign with a convincing 64-41 victory on the road over their cross-county rivals from West Lincoln, dropping the Rebels to 0-2 early in the season.

The Knights dominated from the opening tip with four different players finishing in double figures, led by Lance Bailey and Will Thornhill who dropped 15 points apiece. Junior guard Luke Johnson added 12 points of his own and sophomore Jarrett Bolick chipped in with 10 points off the bench.

A short-handed West Lincoln squad, missing three players who made the trip to Monroe with the football team for a first-round playoff matchup, struggled mightily all night. The Rebels shot an abysmal 27 percent from the field overall and shot at an even worse clip from beyond the arc, connecting on just 17 percent of their shots from deep.

Despite the tough shooting night, there were a few bright spots for the Rebels that can be built upon as the season progresses. Kabian McClendon, who brought the house down with a monstrous dunk in the second quarter on a fast break, led all scorers on the night with 18 points. Sophomore Hunter Herrick made his presence felt in the paint, converting some tough buckets and finishing with 10 points.

Both teams struggled to find the bottom of the net in a lackluster first quarter that came to an end with the Knights leading 13-7. North Lincoln stepped on the gas in the second quarter, building a 31-14 halftime lead behind the playmaking ability of Bailey who orchestrated the offense. The Knights were locked in on defense in the first half, including a five-minute stretch to open the second quarter in which the Rebels failed to score a single point.

West Lincoln showed tremendous fight coming out of the locker room for the second half, almost cutting the deficit to single digits midway through the third quarter. North Lincoln responded, however, as Johnson and Thornhill dominated the paint and the Knights coasted to their first victory of the new season.

North Lincoln (1-0) won’t take the court again until after Thanksgiving when they travel to Maiden to face the Blue Devils on Nov. 29. The Rebels are back in action Monday night, facing the Draughn Wildcats for the second time in less than a week.

Girls:

Avery Sigmon scored 13 points to lead the Lady Knights (1-0) to a 36-22 win in their opener. North Lincoln led 20-10 at the end of the first half. Kinsley Gilmore’s 7 points led the Lady Rebels (0-2).

Girls:

North Lincoln 7 13 12 4 – 36

West Lincoln 2 8 7 5 – 22

North Lincoln: Avery Sigmon 13, Palmer 6, Avery 4, Klein 4, Harris 3, White 3, Wood 2, McGinnis 1. West Lincoln: Gilmore 7, Elmore 5, Wyant 4, Grantt 2, Baucom 2, Bieberich 2.

Boys:

North Lincoln 13 18 18 15 – 64

West Lincoln 7 7 16 11 – 41

North Lincoln: Lance Bailey 15, Will Thornhill 15, Luke Johnson 12, Jarrett Bolick 10, McKinny 4, Dolan 2, McRorie 2, Wesson 2, Harmon 2. West Lincoln: Kabian McClendon 18, Hunter Herrick 10, Brooks 7, Johnson 3, Hudson 2, Franklin 1.

