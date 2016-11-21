Home » Sports » High School Football Scoreboard

High School Football Scoreboard

2AA

Monroe 55, West Lincoln 7

East Lincoln 49, Sylva Smoky Mountain 21

Mt. Pleasant 35, Maiden 21

West Caldwell 41, West Stokes 0

Shelby 55, North Surry 7

Hunter Huss 50, Parkwood 24

Franklin 30, Stuart Cramer 21

R-S Central 31, Wilkes Central 6

 

2A

Reidsville 64, Madison County 7

Surry Central 28, Polk County 21

North Rowan 28, North Wilkes 0

Eastern Randolph 49, West Wilkes 41

Lincolnton 48, Thomasville 13

Brevard 28, Winston-Salem Carver 14

Hendersonville 38, Lexington 35

Mountain Heritage 38, West Stanly 28

 

Others

Whiteville 42, Cherryville 7

Bessemer City 26, North Moore 13

South Point 59, West Henderson 0

West Rowan 33, Freedom 13

Hibriten 56, McMichael 28

Burns 48, North Forsyth 23

Crest 60, East Rowan 40

Concord-Robinson 41, Ashbrook 21

Ledford 48, Kings Mountain 28

Patton 35, Forestview 17

