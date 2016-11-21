High School Football Scoreboard

2AA
Monroe 55, West Lincoln 7
East Lincoln 49, Sylva Smoky Mountain 21
Mt. Pleasant 35, Maiden 21
West Caldwell 41, West Stokes 0
Shelby 55, North Surry 7
Hunter Huss 50, Parkwood 24
Franklin 30, Stuart Cramer 21
R-S Central 31, Wilkes Central 6
2A
Reidsville 64, Madison County 7
Surry Central 28, Polk County 21
North Rowan 28, North Wilkes 0
Eastern Randolph 49, West Wilkes 41
Lincolnton 48, Thomasville 13
Brevard 28, Winston-Salem Carver 14
Hendersonville 38, Lexington 35
Mountain Heritage 38, West Stanly 28
Others
Whiteville 42, Cherryville 7
Bessemer City 26, North Moore 13
South Point 59, West Henderson 0
West Rowan 33, Freedom 13
Hibriten 56, McMichael 28
Burns 48, North Forsyth 23
Crest 60, East Rowan 40
Concord-Robinson 41, Ashbrook 21
Ledford 48, Kings Mountain 28
Patton 35, Forestview 17
